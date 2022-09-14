Atlis Motor Vehicles to Reg A+ Fundraising Efforts Ahead of Nasdaq Listing

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (Atlis), a vertically integrated startup EV technology ecosysyem company developing an electric work truck and the batteries and motors to drive it, announces today that its Reg A+ equity crowdfunding round will closed as of 11:59 PM PST on Friday, September 16, 2022. This round to close ahead of the Company’s impending public offering, expected shortly. The Company plans to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange following its meeting all listing requirements and will be traded under the symbol “AMV.”



“This is a moment we have long worked towards, and I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our dedicated investors and followers over the years, who are responsible for us being able to achieve this momentous achievement,” said Mark Hanchett, Atlis Founder and CEO. “We intend to continue developing our products for the market, and expect to provide significant value for our current and future shareholders.”

