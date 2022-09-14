Volcon Hires Outdoor Industry Marketing Veteran Katie Hale

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today that Katie Hale has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. Hale comes to Volcon with a deep understanding and skill set focused on social and digital marketing, omni-channel media, and brand building.



Hale, previously head of outdoor sports marketing for The Virtus Solution, an Atlanta-based consulting company, will now take the lead of all marketing efforts at Volcon. Prior to working at The Virtus Solution, Hale led marketing teams for iconic outdoor brands including Remington Outdoor Company and Mustad Fishing for nearly a decade, with experience in several consumer segments including sporting goods, hunting and fishing products, apparel, and outdoor equipment. Her tenure within the outdoor industry is a testament to her continued passion, understanding and dedication to the segment. With a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Graphic Design from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, coupled with her top-level experience, Hale will help catapult Volcon’s marketing strategy and execution.

“I’m very excited to have Katie on the team. Her experience and background in digital and social media marketing, as well as her proven ability to grow brand awareness through those channels is exactly what Volcon needs,” said Jordan Davis, CEO of Volcon. “Katie understands the passion customers have for a brand, as well as how to authentically communicate the passion a brand has for its products and services. I’m really looking forward to seeing how Katie and her team executes our marketing strategy over the months to come.”

”I’m extremely excited to be joining the talented and passionate team here at Volcon,” said Katie Hale, CMO of Volcon. “Volcon is becoming one of the most recognized brands in the off-road powersports industry, and I look forward to working towards building a brand that one day could become the de facto EV leader in the space. We have an adept leadership and marketing team in place that we’re looking to grow and mold into something phenomenal, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help the team in executing on that mission. Having had the privilege of honing my skill set over the years, with a heavy focus on social, digital, brand building and omni-channel media aspects of marketing, I believe we have the ability to build a brand that rivals the biggest and best in the industry.”

The recent launch of the Volcon Stag, the company’s flagship UTV, powered by GM Ultium batteries and electric components, has propelled the company into a position of high visibility within the off-road powersports community. Additionally, the company expects the recent introduction of the Brat, Volcon’s first eBike, to reach a new and growing customer base. Volcon believes the addition of Ms. Hale to the team will provide the much needed focus on leveraging recent product launches to grow brand awareness.

About Volcon, Inc

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric powersports company producing high-quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle companies located near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.



Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt, combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future two-wheel models may include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt, and an eBike, the Brat. The Stag and Project X are expected to be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and are expected in future years as the company continues to expand.

