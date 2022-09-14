Volt Carbon Technologies Files a Patent for its Air Classifier Design

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



Calgary, AB, Canada, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (“Volt Carbon” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: VCT & OTCQB:TORVF), is pleased to announce the filing of a patent pending before the United States Patent Office and the World Intellectual Property Office relating to an air classifier for extracting flake graphite from host rock.

The patent application contains new inventive claims as a result of development work performed on the air classifier over the past year. Volt Carbon will continue to advance and protect its intellectual property portfolio in the areas of environmentally sustainable graphite separation technologies.

About Volt Carbon

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.voltcarbontech.com/

