Behr Paint Announces 2023 Colour of the Year “Blank Canvas”, A Transformative Hue to Clear the Way for Endless Design Possibilities and An Opportunity for Self-Care

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Behr Paint Company, announces its 2023 Colour of the Year, Blank Canvas (DC-003), a hopeful and welcoming warm white that offers limitless design and décor possibilities. Meant to inspire feelings of tranquility and renewal, Blank Canvas is the answer to an increased consumer desire to be present, find peace of mind and embrace the future. This rich and transformative colour makes a lasting design statement, while lending a unique versatility that clears the air and serves as a timeless foundation for an array of décor styles in any space.



“As we look to 2023, we understand that comfort will still be a driving force behind design decisions and style statements,” says Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Colour and Creative Services at Behr Paint Company. “Blank Canvas effortlessly offers a clean and inviting blank slate that allows individuality and creativity to flow freely. This white easily harmonizes with a wide range of hues, including neutrals, earth tones and pastels for a charming and cozy appeal. Blank Canvas also pairs beautifully with black for a dramatic impact, and with bright accents like green or cobalt blue to instantly lift your mood.”

Blank Canvas can be leveraged by DIYers, designers and professionals to tackle any project – from a bedroom refresh to a complete kitchen remodel. Its transformative power can be showcased on its own to create monochromatic looks or can be paired with pops of colour to personalize your space. As a go-to hue that designers can build upon, the warm white creates a serene setting for healthcare and hospitality environments, while being versatile enough to be used in shared spaces. Blank Canvas’ strength in evoking calming and relaxing feelings can also be leveraged by designers looking to create neurodiversity-friendly residential and commercial spaces, as well as workplaces.

“White are the top-selling paint colours at Behr. With so many options to choose from, we wanted to spotlight the one that we believe is most versatile, and truly the perfect shade of white for any project,” said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company. “In addition to inspiring renewal, positivity and a sense of calm, Blank Canvas always makes a design-forward statement, whether you’re a homeowner working on a DIY living space, or a professional painter seeking your go-to white to use on countless projects in years to come.”

New research conducted by Behr Paint¹ in the U.S. shows that nearly all homeowners want their home to be a space where they can completely unwind (92 per cent) and believe that it’s important their home feels like an escape from everyday stress (90 per cent). The selection of Blank Canvas as the 2023 Colour of the Year directly answers the call, as data from the study proves:

A large majority of homeowners agree that the colour white makes them feel positive (77 per cent) and even lowers their stress levels (71 per cent).

Three-quarters of homeowners also agree that the colour white promotes relaxation (75 per cent), creates a sense of calm (74 per cent) and renewal (74 per cent), and makes them feel focused (75 per cent).

63 per cent of homeowners agree that the colour white is mood boosting.



From Canada’s most trusted paint brand², the 2023 Colour of the Year is featured in the expertly curated all-new BEHR Designer Collection palette of 30 best-selling neutral colours. Created to help DIYers, designers, and professionals choose colour with confidence, the timeless and elegant collection streamlines the paint selection process, turning ordinary home improvement projects into designer-quality makeovers.

To celebrate the 2023 Colour of the Year, Behr is hosting a giveaway with a grand prize of $10,000 and a consultation with a designer to create a soothing at-home self-care space. Consumers can enter the Blank Canvas Sweepstakes by visiting www.behrblankcanvas.com to create a calming design. Five first prize winners will each receive a $500 Home Depot gift card and a replica of their artwork*.

Blank Canvas and the BEHR Designer Collection are available now, in top-rated BEHR DYNASTY™, BEHR® MARQUEE, BEHR® ULTRA and BEHR® PREMIUM PLUS paint formulas, exclusively at The Home Depot® stores nationwide. To learn more about Blank Canvas and find project inspiration using the Designer Collection palette, visit Behr.ca/2023COTY.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.ca. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.ca to learn about BEHR products and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

*Sweepstakes is open to U.S. and Canada residents only and ends at 11:59 P.M. PST on October 26, 2022. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for details.

For inquiries, questions and or high-res images, please contact:

Sarah El-Bakri

selbakri@harbingerideas.com

289.892.7054

____________________________________

¹ Methodology: In partnership with a trusted third-party vendor, Behr conducted a 10-minute, online survey, among n=1,000 US homeowners, balanced in terms of age, gender, race/ethnicity, HHI, education level, marital status, region, etc. The survey was completed between August 22 – August 28, 2022. The margin of error for the total sample at the 95 per cent confidence level is +/- 3 percentage points.

² BEHR was voted Most Trusted Brand™ of Interior and Exterior Paint according to the 2022 Reader's Digest Trusted Brand™ survey. ™Trusted Brand is a registered trademark of Reader's Digest.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/387b1b08-23eb-4faa-8eea-6b23ede31f4c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d8e323f-0f78-48a1-95e9-7eca48fca3a7