Cartilage Repair Market to Hit Sales of $3.5 Billion by 2028 | Over 1.5 billion People Suffer from Chronic Pain and More than 32% Athletes Face Knee Articular Cartilage Lesions

Westford, USA, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartilage makes up about 1-2% of all tissue in an adult human, and is essential for joint function and can be damaged by a number of factors, including trauma, arthritis, and age. In fact, cartilage damage is estimated to be the leading cause of chronic pain and disability worldwide. As per SkyQuest findings, more than 1.5 billion people are suffering from some kind of chronic pain. Wherein, the prevalence increases with age and stay higher in women. In addition to this, more than 350 million people across the globe are having arthritis, which indicates a strong scope for cartilage repair market .

The growing demand for cartilage repair is an indication of the continued advancement of medical technology. With the introduction of new surgical techniques and advancements in regenerative medicine, more and more people are seeking ways to restore or improve their cartilage health.

One reason why cartilage is so promising as a treatment option is that it can regenerate itself. While other tissues may not be able to regenerate on their own, cartilage can regenerate up to 65% of the original thickness following injury. This makes it an ideal tissue choice for regenerative medicine strategies aimed at rebuilding damaged structures.

SkyQuest’s report provides a detailed analysis of the global cartilage repair market, with market sizing and growth forecasts for the period 2022-2028. The report includes a comprehensive assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities impacting market growth. It also provides insights into the competitive landscape of the market, with profiles of leading companies operating in this space.

Athletes Generate Significant Revenue for Cartilage Repair Market

Knee articular cartilage lesions are common, especially in athletic populations. A study of patients with knee osteoarthritis found that nearly 60% had cartilage lesions. The prevalence of these lesions in the global cartilage repair market is estimated to be even higher in athletes, as cartilage tissue is particularly tight and prone to damage from physical activity. As per SkyQuest study, knee articular cartilage legion affect at least 32% of the athletic population. Articular cartilage can wear down quickly, which can lead to pain and instability in the knee joint.

The study found that athletes are more likely than non-athletes to suffer from injuries that require cartilage repair. Injuries to the knee, hip, and shoulder are common among athletes, and these injuries often require surgery to repair the damaged tissue.

The report on global cartilage repair market also found that athletes are more likely to seek treatment for their injuries sooner than non-athletes. This is due to the fact that athletes are under constant pressure to perform at their best and cannot afford to let their injuries heal on their own.

Our study looked at the prevalence of knee articular cartilage lesions (ACLs) in athletes who were either involved in football or basketball. The researchers in the cartilage repair market found that ACL lesions were present in 31% of football players and 36% of basketball players. The study suggest that this might be because ACL injuries are more common in these sports than in other sports.

A high prevalence of knee articular cartilage lesions in athletes has been found, with more than half of all athletes studied having at least one lesion. The lesion prevalence was highest in female athletes (54.5%) due to a number of factors including trauma, overuse, genetics, and steroid use.

Biologic Cartilage Repair is Gaining Ground in Cartilage Repair Market

A growing demand for biologic cartilage repair is resulting in numerous new products on the market. Biologic cartilage repair is a specialized technique that uses embryonic stem cells to regenerate damaged cartilage. This process is more successful than traditional methods, such as surgery or injection of collagen.

Another benefit of biologic cartilage repair is that it does not require any drugs or surgery after the initial procedure. This makes it a potential option for many patients who are uncomfortable with traditional treatments in the cartilage repair market. Thus, the rising popularity of biologic cartilage repair has made it a lucrative industry. Several companies are now developing new products and technologies to improve the process. Additionally, many researchers are investigating ways to improve the success rates of biologic cartilage repair.

Biologic cartilage repair is much faster and more effective than traditional methods, such as surgery and grafting. There are several advantages to using biologic cartilage repair over traditional methods: it is minimally invasive, it is reversible, and it does not require any reconstruction after the procedure is complete.

There are a few companies that offer biologic cartilage repair services, and the technology is still in its early stages. However, this sector of regenerative medicine is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years, as more people learn about its benefits

However, in the last decade more than 200 study published on animal cartilage repair but only one was approved by FDA. This shows a stringent regulatory hurdle in the global cartilage repair market.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the trends, opportunities, and regulatory hurdles impacting the cartilage repair market. It also features a deep dive into approved products and leading companies in the space. This report is an essential resource for companies and individuals looking to gain a better understanding of the cartilage repair market.

Key Players in Global Cartilage Repair Market

Smith+ Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun Melsungen AG

The Future of Biotechnology

MEDIPOST

Vericel Corporation,

CONMED Corporation

Medical Devices Business Services (DePuy Synthes)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Arthrex, Inc.

Medacta International

Teijin Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd.

BioTissue SA

ISTO Technologies, Inc.

CartiHeal, Inc.

Mathys AG Bettlach

Waldemar Link GmbH & Co.KG

JRI Orthopaedics

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd.

Auxein Medical.

EVOLUTIS INDIA PVT. LTD.

Japan MDM, Inc.

