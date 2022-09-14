Fifth Third Bank Bringing Immersive Experience to BLINK Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLINK, the nation’s largest outdoor light and art experience known for its immersive components, returns for the first time since 2019 to showcase a diverse lineup of talent in October including an exciting exhibit from Fifth Third Bank.



BLINK, Illuminated by ArtsWave, operates on a large scale, using the entire city of Cincinnati as its canvas. The four-night, 30-city-block event inspires innovation and creativity through street art, projection mapping and light-based installations. Once again, Fifth Third will be transforming Fountain Square – one of Cincinnati’s central and most recognizable landmarks – into an experience called ElectriFi.

“We are thrilled to see BLINK return and to reprise Fifth Third’s role as a creative force producing something awesome on Fountain Square and at the heart of the city,” said Doug Sackin, innovation design technologist. “Being able to support BLINK and the arts is extremely important to us, and this year we are excited to incorporate renewable energy, which is something we care very much about.”

The ElectriFi vision was developed by Fifth Third’s design and innovation team and is inspired by the Bank’s globally recognized efforts toward environmental sustainability. To design, plan and build what the Bank hopes will be a can’t-miss experience for attendees, Fifth Third is collaborating with B!G ART, a Calgary-based interactive public art collective.

The Square’s main attraction, “The ARRAY” is a massive installation offering an abstract, mixed media depiction of a solar powered ecosystem. It will appear as a futuristic landscape of reflection, color, light and sound.

"Not only did the creative concept resonate with our team, so did the passion Fifth Third has for pursuing, financially supporting and utilizing sustainable energy," said Paul Magnuson, chief imagineer at B!G ART. "We are excited to emulate this passion and commitment in a creative, large-scale, interactive installation that celebrates sustainability."

While BLINK provides contributing artists like Fifth Third with a unique opportunity to exhibit work, the Bank also sees the significance for the city of Cincinnati on an international scale.

About BLINK

Last experienced by over 1.3M people in 2019, BLINK, Illuminated by ArtsWave, welcomes all to Cincinnati, Ohio October 13-16, 2022. The four-day, 30 city block, outdoor art experience is sure to be unforgettable, uniting street art, projection mapping and light-based installations.

Not only does the event speak to the dynamic evolution of the Cincinnati art community, it calls upon the city’s deep roots in supporting the arts. BLINK is illuminated by ArtsWave, the first and largest community campaign in the nation and the primary way that Cincinnati funds its arts. When tens of thousands of people and hundreds of companies give to ArtsWave, they support 150 cultural organizations and projects each year like BLINK that make our region vibrant. Donations to BLINK and other arts projects and organizations can be made at artswave.org/give.

BLINK is produced and curated by its Executive Partners - the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, AGAR, and the Haile Foundation, and produced in conjunction with its Partners ArtWorks, Cincy Nice, and ish - to provide opportunities for regional artists and bring in global creators all in the pursuit of a stronger community.