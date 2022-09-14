BriaCell Partners with Caris Life Sciences® to Expand Patient Outreach and Molecular Profiling

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces that it has signed an agreement with Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare.

“Our goal is to develop immunotherapies that are personalized for each patient, and Caris’ extensive library of clinical data, cutting-edge biomarker technology, and expertise will be invaluable in achieving our objectives,” stated Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell’s Chief Medical Officer. “We expect Caris’ unique platform to help us identify patients who do not respond to existing treatments and are more likely to benefit from our immunotherapy treatments.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Caris will help BriaCell with efficient patient identification, accelerating enrollment for its current Phase I/II clinical trial in advanced metastatic breast cancer of certain genetically defined subgroups. The partnership between BriaCell and Caris leverages Caris’ Right-In-Time (RIT) Clinical Trial Network, a group of over 495 oncology sites that are able to quickly identify and enroll eligible patients in biomarker-directed clinical trials. This service offers patients and physicians access to the most cutting-edge precision medicine in development. Additionally, through Caris’ comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), Caris will perform tumor profiling for the patients enrolled in the clinical trial.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris’ suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris’ latest advancement is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow Caris on Twitter (@CarisLS).

