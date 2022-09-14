Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP) (the “Company”) today announced that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company convened on September 14, 2022 has been adjourned, due to lack of requisite quorum, to Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Greek local time at the Company’s offices at 331 Kifissias Avenue, Erithrea 14561 in Athens, Greece. The record date for the adjourned annual meeting continues to be July 22, 2022.



The Company adjourned the Meeting for the purpose of allowing additional time for shareholders to vote on the proposals as set forth in the Company’s proxy statement for the Meeting, dated August 3, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”), which remains unchanged, and to seek to obtain a quorum.

The business scheduled for the re-convened Meeting remains the same as set forth in the Proxy Statement, which is: Proposal 1, the election of one director to hold office until the annual meeting of stockholders in 2025 and such director’s successor has been duly elected and qualified; Proposal 2, ratification of the appointment of our independent auditors; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the adjourned 2022 Annual Meeting and any further adjournments or postponements thereof.

All stockholders of record as of July 22, 2022, who have not already done so are encouraged to vote on the proposals. Stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted do not need to take any action and all previously submitted proxies will be voted at the adjourned annual meeting unless properly revoked.

ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of 8 vessels; five M.R. product tankers, one Aframax oil tanker and two suezmax tankers and has entered into an agreement to acquire two handysize dry bulk carriers. Following the delivery of these dry bulk vessels, Imperial Petroleum’s fleet will count 10 vessels with a capacity of approximately 737,000 deadweight tons (dwt). Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

