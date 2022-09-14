Direct Connect Logistix named top logistics provider

Indianapolis, Indiana, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Connect Logistix (DCL) announced it was named a 2022 top third-party logistics and cold storage provider by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain. The annual award recognizes leading third-party logistics (3PL) and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry.

With its focus on operational excellence, service quality and superior customer value, DCL is a leading on-demand logistics provider in the food, beverage and cold chain market segments. The company, headquartered in Indianapolis, has doubled its workforce and annual revenues in the last year.

“On behalf of our DCL team, it is wonderful to receive this honor because, even as we have experienced dramatic growth and managed through a pandemic, our team has remained focused on delivering for our customers,” said Rich Piontek, DCL’s chief executive officer. “Our focus and drive are rooted in knowing that we have to get it right. There is no margin of error when transporting time and condition critical products. We have an important mission as transportation capacity partners to our food chain customers, who grow, produce and provide the products that we all trust as consumers.”

Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, praised the work involved in getting products to market on time. “It's the drivers, the fleet, the warehouses and software/technologies that really keep today's supply chains in line,” she said. “These 3PLs and cold storage providers have collaborated on all facets of their operations to achieve full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability. Now is the time to honor and celebrate those companies for making magic happen behind the front lines.”

Recipients of this year’s award were profiled in Food Logistics’ July/Aug 2022 print issue as well as online at www.FoodLogistics.com. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics’ awards.

About Direct Connect Logistix

Direct Connect Logistix (DCL) is a leading third-party logistics company providing technology enabled, on-demand transportation and logistics management services. Founded in 2009, DCL serves thousands of customers across the United States and Canada with a strategic focus on the food, grocery and beverage industries. The company is defined by its people-first culture and for consistently achieving superior results for customers, carriers, investors, employees and the community at large. DCL delivers highly responsive logistics solutions that enable efficient and sustainable customer supply chains. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis. For more information, please visit: www.dclogistix.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.