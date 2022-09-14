McFadyen Digital Appoints Peter C. Evans, PhD, as Chief Strategy Officer

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McFadyen Digital, the leading global agency for e-commerce marketplace strategy and implementation, is appointing Peter C. Evans, PhD, as its Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Evans will be responsible for leading McFadyen's rapidly growing strategic services practice, tasked with helping clients ranging from large global enterprises to well-funded startups with the formation and execution of their multi-vendor e-commerce marketplace strategy.

Peter Evans has a PhD and MCP from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he also serves as the co-chairman of the MIT Platform Strategy Summit held yearly in Cambridge, MA. This former KPMG principal and GE senior strategy director is also the co-chair of the NTWK Summit in Barcelona, Spain, and a course leader at Caltech Executive Education, teaching digital transformation and platform strategy. Evans is a sought-after speaker on innovation-heavy topics related to Web3 businesses and technologies in addition to his work on the platform economy.

"Platform dynamics drive the many competitive advantages that marketplaces offer to businesses. Peter is one of the top platform thinkers in the world and his experience advising dozens of Fortune 500 companies is invaluable to our clients," remarked CEO and author Tom McFadyen. "He also brings great insight in Web3 topics like NFT marketplaces, the metaverse, and cryptocurrency."

"I'm excited to be joining McFadyen Digital at a time when a growing number of companies around the world are positioning for the future by investing in marketplace and digital commerce," said Evans. "We've had many successful collaborations in the past and have been mutual admirers of one another's capabilities. I look forward to drawing on McFadyen's deep technical experience to help our clients build winning marketplace strategies."

By solidifying this key leadership position, McFadyen Digital continues to invest in experienced talent that clients can rely upon to build strategy roadmaps, support complex implementations, and create best-in-class user experiences. As commerce continues to evolve with multi-vendor platforms and Web3 pushing the bounds of innovation forward every day, McFadyen's ability to help its clients deliver measurable, scalable results continues to lead the market.

To learn more about Peter Evans, McFadyen Digital, and their Web3 commerce work, join The Varsity Gems NFT Marketplace webinar Thursday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. ET. Register now: https://bit.ly/3KfRwR8.

About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital is the leading global agency for e-commerce marketplace strategy and implementation. We create award-winning digital shopping experiences for the world's most prominent brands. Our clients seek to delight their customers with memorable online shopping experiences that scale, and we deliver those results on time and on budget. With over two decades of experience with large enterprise commerce projects, our strategy, technology, design, and ongoing innovation services delivered from our offices in the U.S., Brazil, and India provide scalable and repeatable results.

During 20+ years of global delivery, McFadyen Digital has optimized the quality, cost, and timeframe benefits of on-shore, near-shore, and off-shore team collaboration. We are honored to have enabled digital commerce and marketplaces for 10% of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of mid-market companies.

For more information, visit www.mcfadyen.com, connect with us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:

McFadyen Digital

Thomas Gaydos

tgaydos@mcfadyen.com

@ThomasGaydos

Related Images











Image 1: Peter C. Evans, PhD - McFadyen Digital's Chief Strategy Officer





Peter Evans, PhD, has joined leading e-commerce marketplace agency McFadyen Digital as its Chief Strategy Officer.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment