Rapid Advancements in Medical Imaging to Sculpt Fortunes of Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Says Fact.MR

At present, the global diagnostic imaging centers market is valued at US$ 83 billion and is projected to progress at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027, as per detailed industry research done by Fact.MR.



High prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and increasing demand for medical imaging for early diagnosis are prime factors that are expected to positively influence the growth of the diagnostic imaging centers market across the forecast period (2022-2027). Rising focus on healthcare and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development are also expected to drive market expansion over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

At present, the global diagnostic imaging centers market is valued at US$ 83 billion.

The market for diagnostic imaging centers is expected to evolve at a 5.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing demand for early diagnosis, technological advancements in medical imaging, and supportive government initiatives are expected to drive market growth over the next five years.

The market is anticipated to reach US$ 107 billion by 2027.

At present, the U.S. diagnostic imaging centers market stands at US$ 22 billion.

High costs of medical imaging and lack of reimbursement policies are expected to have a constraining effect on market growth to some extent.

Demand for computer tomography (CT-Scan) centers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Demand for diagnostic imaging centers in Japan is slated to increase at a CAGR of 3% through 2027.

“Rising aging population and technological advancements are projected to lead diagnostic imaging centers market growth over the next five years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Diagnostic imaging service providers are expected to deploy new and innovative imaging technologies to provide more accurate results and better imaging services. Companies operating in the market are also anticipated to focus on partnerships and collaborations to expand their business scope.

Key players such as SimonMed/Dignity Health, Hologic Inc., Medical Imaging Corp., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., and Touchstone Imaging have been profiled in this research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The study details all the key strategies adopted by these market players and offers a comprehensive assessment of the present and forecasted competitive landscape.

Market Developments:

Technological advancements in medical diagnostic imaging are expected to be the prime area where new market entrants can shine by providing novel and innovative imaging solutions.

Aspiring market players can especially focus on the utilization of artificial intelligence in medical imaging and make a mark in the global diagnostic imaging centers marketplace.

In August 2022, GE Healthcare and Nex Cubed selected 7 start-ups for the inaugural Edison Accelerator in Canada. 16 Bit, Bot Image, Cardiowise, Contextflow, Corelinesoft, Us2.ai, and Circle Cardiovascular Imaging are the seven companies that will test their technologies with GE over the next three months. Most of these start-ups are utilizing artificial intelligence in some form to optimize medical imaging.

This latest market study of diagnostic imaging centers by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has a detailed assessment of how new entrants and key players are operating in the market and what strategies they could adopt to increase their business potential.

Key Segments in Diagnostic Imaging Centers Industry Research

By Type : Computer Tomography (CT-Scan) Centers Medical Radiological Laboratories Dental or Medical X-ray Laboratories Ultrasound Imaging Centers Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Centers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global diagnostic imaging centers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (computer tomography (CT-scan) centers, medical radiological laboratories, dental or medical X-ray laboratories, ultrasound imaging centers, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) centers), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

