Sensor Fusion Market Worth USD 19.83 Billion at a 19.70% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Sensor Fusion Market Research Report, Technology, Product Type, Axis, Application - Forecast till 2030”, the global market is anticipated to cross a valuation of approximately USD 19.83 billion will flourish at a robust CAGR of 19.70% over the review timeframe.

Sensor Fusion Market Overview:

Sensor fusion blends several sensors to get more accurate and offers reliable information rather than getting them from individual sensors. Sens fusion is characterized when two or more sensors come together to get better results. The sensor fusion beats the restrictions of individual sensors by gathering and blending data from several sensors to create more reliable information with less ambiguity. The speedy rise of autonomous vehicles and ADAs further boosts the makers to include GNSS sensors, new radar, cameras, etc., in automobiles. The growing demand for many integrated sensors in modern smartphones and the trend of current miniaturization in the electronics sector are the primary aspects improving the growth of the global sensor fusion market. The system is broadly utilized across many industries, such as vehicles, tablets, smartphones, medical devices, and other industrial equipment. The sensors are utilized for positioning, tracking, etc. the growing demand for modern smartphones with improved characteristics is forming new opportunities. A rise in the penetration of electric vehicles is another significant aspect supporting market growth.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 19.83 Billion CAGR 19.70% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The ever-rising demand for new aged smartphones with advanced features and modern integrated sensors Key Market Drivers The overall increasing demand for several integrated sensors in modern smartphones,

The rising trend of modern miniaturization in the arena of electronics sector.

Sensor Fusion Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for sensor fusion has recorded immense growth in recent years. The market's growth is mainly credited to the constant evolutions in technology. Furthermore, the growing adoption across the automotive sectors is another primary parameter supporting market growth.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals will likely impede the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact of Sensor Fusion Market

The global COVID 19 pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of the industry sectors in recent years. The global health crisis has impacted public health and the global economy during the pandemic. Most regions across the globe were affected by the pandemic, and to curb the spread of the disease, governments across these regions imposed partial or complete lockdowns. The travel restrictions imposed led to causing severe damage to the supply chain networks. The pandemic affected almost 215 countries worldwide. To fight the adverse effects of the pandemic, nations had to implement travel restrictions and social distancing norms. The pandemic has significantly impacted the sensor fusion market in recent times. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the global market for sensor fusion for these technologies has grabbed their yearly budgets and significant preferences to get through during this pandemic. Also, they are solidly funding these technological solutions to resume operations.

Furthermore, governments across the globe are distributing financial packages to help organizations during this pandemic, with a specific focus on SMEs. The global pandemic has also accelerated the adoption across industry verticals as consumers shifted to leverage advantages, such as growth and less cost. Even though the worldwide economic slowdown, over 50% of subscription firms are growing at an identical speed without any adverse influence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sensor Fusion Market Segment Analysis

Among all the technologies, the non- MEMS segment is anticipated to dominate the global market for sensor fusion over the review timeframe. The segment is anticipated to record the maximum CAGR over the forecasted era. The segment's growth is attributed mainly to the growing demand for image and radar-based products to enhance the safety system in the vehicles, since the complexity is very high when incorporating it into automotive applications like engines and lights compared to the other sensors. Thus, all aspects will likely boost the segment's growth over the forecasted timeframe.

Among all the application areas, the smartphone segment is anticipated to dominate the global market for sensor fusion over the assessment timeframe. The growth of the segment is credited to the growing penetration of smartphones.

Based on the end-use sectors, the consumer electronics segment will likely lead the global sensor fusion market over the coming years. the significant aspect supporting the segment's growth is attributed to the increasing per capita income across the globe.

Sensor Fusion Market Regional Analysis

The global market for sensor fusion is analyzed across five major regions: North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

According to the analysis reports by MRFR, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global market for sensor fusion over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is attributed mainly to the growing demand for major local electronic devices like stylish wearable devices, tablets, and modern smartphones. Furthermore, the improvement in the development of several autonomous vehicles and the radicle automobile landscape is also boosting the growth of the regional market over the assessment timeframe.

The sensor fusion market for the North American region is likely to record substantial growth over the assessment timeframe. The presence of several leading players across the region is the primary aspect supporting the market's growth. Furthermore, the countries such as Canada and the US are the leading growth contributors across the region.

The European regional market for sensor fusion is likely to record significant growth over the assessment era. The primary aspect supporting the regional market's growth is the growing focus on advanced research and development (R&D). Furthermore, the region has always been known to be the early adopter of advanced technologies, another primary parameter influencing the regional market growth.

Sensor Fusion Market Competitive Analysis

The global market for sensor fusion has prominent players such as:

Memsic

Invensense

Baselabs GmbH

STMicroelectronics

Senion

NXP Semiconductors

Microchip Technologies

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Hillcrest Labs

Kionix

Renesas Electronics Corp

Analog Devices

