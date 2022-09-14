English Finnish

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Schumacher

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Schumacher, Steffan

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Efecte Plc

LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20220913093450_66

Transaction date: 2022-09-12

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Efecte Plc 2021B Stock Options

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 19500 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 19500 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





Further inquiries:



Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.