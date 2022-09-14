Next Generation Mental Wellness Platform Nue Life Health Announces Launch of Nue Care Membership Program

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nue Life Health (Nue Life), a next-generation mental wellness platform, today announces the launch of Nue Care, a holistic, personalized six-month aftercare program that focuses on treating the root causes of mental health conditions through 1:1 care, progress tracking, health coaching, integration support, supplements, and other treatment modalities, with the goal of reducing the dependence on long term pharmacotherapy. The program is designed to help patients take advantage of the mental ‘reset’ that ketamine therapy provides to create long-term lifestyle change with the support of integration specialists, health coaches, and the Nue app’s enhanced AI features.



“We do not believe that more ketamine is the panacea for mental health issues. The Nue Care program is illustrative of that belief,” shared Demian Bellumio, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer for Nue Life. “This program allows us to take the data insights from treatment and integration techniques to support the healing process without the continued use of pharmaceuticals.”

Patients in the Nue Care program receive continued integrative mental health support from the Nue Life team, including 24 weekly group integration sessions, 12 individual health coaching sessions, medical consultations, integration specialist check-ins, and more.

The Nue Care program gives patients continued access to the Nue Life platform, including curated music playlists, exclusive content, biometric data integration, and now access to the advanced Nue Score progress tracking.

Nue Score is Nue Life’s personalized wellness evaluation system powered by proprietary algorithms. The methodology is designed to help members set health and lifestyle goals while providing valuable feedback, motivation, and education. The three pillars of Nue Score are Mind, Body, and Lifestyle. By tracking progress against daily goals in each pillar, members create a holistic snapshot of their ongoing health progress, which they can use to guide their health coaching sessions. Nue Score is also compatible with biometric data integration frameworks (Apple Healthkit and Google Fit).

“Nue Score represents and incredible opportunity to algorithmically quantify a person’s holistic health, which is absolutely necessary when trying to develop a personalized mental health program that combines fast-acting psychedelic treatments with other care modalities, such as integration and health coaching, that require a longer time horizon to experience their benefits,” added Mr. Bellumio.

“There is strong evidence of increased neuroplasticity in the weeks following ketamine treatment, which makes this period an opportune time to develop key habits to support overall physical and mental wellness,” said Ben Medrano, MD, Medical Director at Nue Life. “Nue Care harnesses this time of increased ability to implement new habits by gauging where the patient is at in their journey toward wellness while giving them the feedback and evidence-based tools to make a deeper impact on the person as a whole - whether that’s progress tracking for positive habit formation, biometric data integration, or holistic, integrative care by providers and a care team experienced in mental health and psychedelics,” Dr. Medrano continued.

The initial phase of the rollout is available for patients who have completed the Nue Reset or Nue You ketamine therapy programs, and will be available broadly in the coming months. The program costs $249 a month for the six-month membership.

“We’re excited to launch this next phase of Nue Life Health, and to bring our cutting edge technology to help patients integrate the learnings and continue to build upon the benefits from their ketamine experiences into their lives,” concluded Mr. Bellumio.

ABOUT NUE LIFE HEALTH

Nue Life Health, PBC (Nue Life) is a comprehensive telehealth platform that strengthens and improves mental wellness by enhancing brain function, performance, and longevity through innovative, evidence-based therapies. Launched in 2021, the company currently offers at-home ketamine therapy, virtual integration groups, and individual health coaching, easily accessible via telemedicine in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Tennessee, Washington, New York, and Texas. Nue Life plans to offer services in an additional 15 states by the end of 2022. For more information, please visit www.nue.life

