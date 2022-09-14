Electric Mobility Market to Reach $813.7 Billion by 2028 | 6.6 million Units of EVs Sold in 2021 | Government Support to Remain Backbone of the Market Growth

Westford, USA, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the upcoming areas of technology that has started to gain a lot of attention and investment is electric mobility market . This is due in part to the decreasing cost of batteries, improving fuel efficiency of vehicles, and increasing regulations related to greenhouse gases. Businesses have begun to invest in this area, hoping to capture market share before the technology becomes more expensive and less efficient. Automakers are among the largest investors in this space, with Tesla being one of the most well-known companies. Other players include Tesla, Nissan, GM Cruise, and Volvo.

Electric vehicles make up a small fraction of the global car market, but their sales are growing rapidly. That's due in part to concerns about climate change and the health effects of air pollution. But electric vehicles also offer great environmental benefits, including less need for oil and fewer emissions.

Some countries in the global electric mobility market are moving faster than others to adopt electric vehicles. China is one of the biggest proponents of electric cars, because they account for a large share of the country's carbon dioxide emissions. India is also moving more quickly to embrace electric vehicles, partly because they expect that many of their current vehicles will need to be replaced within a few years due to stricter regulations on vehicle emissions.

The key factors driving demand for electric mobility market are climate change and the health effects of air pollution. The rising costs of gasoline and oil have made these concerns increasingly important to people around the world. Electric vehicles also offer great environmental benefits, including less need for oil and fewer emissions.

Key Findings in Global Electric Mobility Market

Electric vehicles are the future, and the global market is booming. In 2016, global sales of electric cars rose to over 260,000 vehicles, a 38% increase from 2015. The global electric mobility market exceeded sales of 6.6 million units in 2021, which is almost doubled as compared to sales figure in 2020. In fact, the total number of EVs in the global market has now expanded to over 16.5 million. As per SkyQuest’s findings, world has already witnessed a significant sale of EVs in first quarter of 2022, which was accounted for around 2.2 million units already.

The reason for this increasing trend is simple: electric cars are cleaner and more efficient than gas-powered cars, and they produce zero emissions. In addition, electric cars are not subject to financing limitations or fuel consumption concerns. And last but not least, they cost less to operate than gasoline-powered vehicles. Here’s a look at some of the key statistics related to the global electric mobility market:

Rising concerns about air pollution, growing government mandates for cleaner transportation and increasing investments in R&D are propelling the electric mobility market

Electric passenger vehicles are gaining popularity owing to their sustainability features and lower operational cost

The electrification of commercial vehicles will play a crucial role in furthering the growth of this market

Advanced battery technologies, rapid charging infrastructure development and rise in e-commerce are key factors driving growth in the electric mobility market

This report provides valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the market, and offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape.

With the rapid growth of the electric mobility market, there is a growing need for reliable and up-to-date market intelligence. This report will help readers gain a better understanding of the electric mobility market, and provide them with the information they need to make informed decisions about their businesses.

Top Recent Developments in Global Electric Mobility Market

In September 2022, UAE become a part of top 10 electric mobility ready countries and the country e-mobility market is projected to grow at CAGR of over 30% in the years to come

In September 2022, Egypt announced to double its e-taxi purchase and is likely to buy 250 more e-taxi cars

In September 2022, Bharat Forge announced to enter into electric mobility market. In line with this, the company has acquired multiple players engaged in e-mobility market such as Tork Motors. It has also become eligible to take advantage of Indian government’s performance linked scheme

In August, Delhi Government announced a proposed scheme for battery swapping facility operators. In addition, the government is planning to expand its charging infrastructure to such level that there would be 1 charging station behind 15 EVs by 2024

In September 2022, the UK government announced a plan to invest around $29 million in e-mobility and battery projects. This would help the electric vehicle manufacturers to optimize and scale up supply chain and recycling capability

In September 2022, Orlean Germany announced a plant to its e-mobility offering under a brand name Orlen Charge. This will primarily focus on offering charging stations at their service center network

SkyQuest's new electric mobility market research report provides insights into key players, their developments and trends impacting the global mobility market. The report covers market dynamics including market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The study also analyses the competitive landscape of the global electric mobility market and profiles major players operating in the market.

Top Players in Global Electric Mobility Market

Tesla Inc. (U.S.)

Nissan Motor Corporation (Japan)

BMW MOTORRAD (Germany)

General Motors Company (U.S.)

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan)

BYD Company Ltd. (China)

Accell Group (Netherlands)

Volkswagen AG (Germany)

Zero Motorcycles, Inc. (U.S.)

Ford Motor Company (U.S.)

