Narcolepsy Drugs Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 6726 Million by 2030, Globally, at 9.65% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Narcolepsy Drugs Market ” By Disease Type (Daytime Extreme Sleepiness, Cataplexia), By Therapeutics Type (Central Nervous System Stimulants, Sodium Oxybate), and By Geography.

Narcolepsy Drugs Market size was valued at USD 2937 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6726 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.65% from 2022 to 2030, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=11041

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Narcolepsy Drugs Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Overview

The rise in the number of patients with narcolepsy, increasing medical conditions, and awareness are some of the factors likely to fuel the market growth. Narcolepsy’s actual cause is unknown. Furthermore, most persons with type 1 narcolepsy, that is narcolepsy with cataplexy, have low levels of hypocretin, a brain protein. Hypocretin regulates your sleep-wake cycles, among other things. Other factors including stress, brain damage, toxicity exposure, and infection could also contribute to its cause.

The risk factors for this disorder include factors such as Family Background, Age, and Previous brain disturbances. If any first-degree family member is a patient of Narcolepsy, there will be higher chances of its cause to another family member. In regards to age, there can be occurrences between the ages of 15 and 36. There is little chance of its cause if the area of the brain injured regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Depression and anxiety are commonly seen conditions in people with narcolepsy, although it’s unclear if these are symptoms of the disorder or the result of its symptoms hurting their standard of living.

Key Developments

In March 2022, Pfizer completed the acquisition of Area Pharmaceuticals, which worked in developing innovative methods of treatments for various chronic diseases.

In December 2021, Ligand and GSK announced the expansion of collaboration across the globe and the License Agreement. Icagen’s particle discovery technology and competence in small-molecule treatments targeting membrane proteins will be used to fuel the expansion.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Arena Pharmaceutical, Inc., Bioprojet Pharma SRL, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Addrenex Pharmaceuticals, Shire Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc., GrayMark Healthcare Inc., Novartis AG.

Based on their research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Narcolepsy Drugs Market.

Narcolepsy Drugs Market, by Disease Type Daytime Extreme Sleepiness Cataplexia Others







Narcolepsy Drugs Market, by Therapeutics Type Central Nervous System Stimulants Sodium Oxybate Tricyclic Antidepressants Others







Narcolepsy Drugs Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Drug Discovery Market By Drug Type (Small-Molecule Drugs, Biologic Drugs), By Technology (High Throughput Screening, Pharmacogenomics), By End-Users (Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)), By Geography, And Forecast

Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market By Type (Centrally Acting Muscle Relaxants, Peripherally Acting Muscle Relaxants), By Formulation (Solid Oral Formulation, Injectable Formulation), By Geography, And Forecast

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery), By Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis, Nanopore Sequencing), By Service Type (Exome Sequencing, Targeted Resequencing And Custom Gene Panels), By Geography, And Forecast

Generic Oncology Drugs Market By Product Type (Large Molecule Drugs, Small Molecule Drugs), By Application (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 Acute Ischemic Stroke Drug Manufacturers offering breakthrough solutions

Visualize Narcolepsy Drugs Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.