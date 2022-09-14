Pro-Life Physician Addresses Pro-Choice Concerns in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the Dobbs decision in which the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, medical organizations and journals are restating their positions favorable to abortion.

"Whose life is more important?" is a pervasive concern of abortion supporters, writes family physician Sheila Page, D.O., in the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

As a result of the recent legal changes, some argue that doctors will be unable or hesitant to perform necessary procedures because of the fear of criminal charges. Dr. Page points out: "Procedures needed to save the life of the mother [such as removing a tubal pregnancy] are specifically defined not to be abortions. An early delivery necessary to protect a mother's life is not an abortion, as every effort is made to preserve the infant's life if possible as well as that of the mother."

Concerning the claim that giving birth is more dangerous than legal abortion, Dr. Page responds that the numbers are not comparable: "Abortion mortality is actually completely unknown, as the only ones tracking abortion mortality are abortionists who have a vested interest in not reporting honest numbers."

"It seems that some physicians give little or no consideration to the ethics of abortion, which is often referred to as a medical treatment or a 'reproductive right,'" she states. "Many physicians do not agree with this view but will not speak out because of fear of professional backlash by the abortion-friendly medical societies."

Dr. Page's view is that "the medical profession's eagerness to protect abortion practices reflects a disturbing inversion wherein the ones we trust to be healers are using medical tools to terminate rather than protect life."

She concludes that "the calling of a physician is to be a guardian of health and life, not an agent of death."

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.