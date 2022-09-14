Black Forest Society Presents Pre-Mint NFT Launch Party

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Forest Society, www.bfsociety.com, a specialized NFT company providing users with unique experiences, specialized cannabis products, and exclusive events, is set to host an extravagant NFT pre-minting event on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Gala Miami in South Beach, Florida, after the Billboard Latin Music Awards show. The event is invite-only with star-studded guests, special appearances, entertainment, and an exclusive red carpet.

During this inaugural live event, BF Society will draw out Miami's who's who from celebrities, influencers, artists, models, and athletes. The event is being hosted by Casper Smart, actor, creative director, and choreographer. Invited and confirmed guests include Mariah Angeliq, Ovi, Randy from Jowell y Randy, and other special guests.

Throughout the night, there will be experiential activations, special performances, and specialty cocktails to get in on the action. Private tables and packages including exclusive space for six to 10 guests, bottle service, and a designated VIP entry will be available. Doors open at 11 p.m. and the after-party continues until 3 a.m. More information, tickets, and VIP table packages can be found by visiting www.bfsociety.com.

"This is just the beginning of providing something new and innovative to cannabis enthusiasts. In building a path between these two mega industries of NFTs and cannabis, it will allow BF Society to build a community that crosses with gaming, crypto, music, technology, and digital art, led by creators and thinkers who are culture shifters," said CEO and co-founder Cesar Lopez.

The benefits of joining BF Society are the following:

Exclusive access to our prominent private parties.

NFT Buyer will be entitled to receive at least two (2) BF Society Care Packages on an annual basis.

BF Society Care Packages may include branded merch, accessories, and cannabis products cultivated by Black Forest LLC.

Access to festivals, concerts, private yacht parties, and private parties.

Raffle of an AKC high-quality registered Frenchie in partnership with one of the nation's top French Bulldog breeding companies, Cali Isabella Frenchies (raffle rules apply).

NFT Buyers will automatically be included in a raffle to attend at least one (1) fully paid private dinner with BF Society leadership and one of the celebrities partnered with BF Society.

About Black Forest Society

A unique collection of NFTs, inspired by French Bulldogs, will provide holders with special exclusive (award-winning) cannabis products, packages, and access to exclusive private events. In addition to exclusive products and events, BF Society has a partnership with Cali Isabella Frenchies which helps Frenchies find the right home. For more information about BF Society NFTs and utilities, please visit www.bfsociety.com.

