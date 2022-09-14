ECG Devices Market Size Will Attain USD 8,611 Million by 2030 growing at 5.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, September 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Global ECG Devices Market Size accounted for USD 5,284 Million in 2021 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 8,611 Million by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.



ECG Devices Market Report Key Highlights

Global ECG devices market value was USD 5,284 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030

As per WHO report, approximately 18 million people deceased due to CVD

North America ECG devices market occupied over 35% market share in coming years

Asia-Pacific ECG devices market to rise with fastest CAGR over the projected years from 2022 to 2030

Among product type, monitoring ECG systems occupied over 70% of the overall market share in 2021





Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2385

Report Coverage:

Market ECG Devices Market ECG Devices Market Size 2021 USD 5,284 Million ECG Devices Market Forecast 2030 USD 8,611 Million ECG Devices Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.6% ECG Devices Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 ECG Devices Market Base Year 2021 ECG Devices Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product Type, By End-User, And By Geography ECG Devices Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, AliveCor Inc., BPL Medical Technologies, Cardiocity Limited, CardioComm Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, iRhythm Technologies Inc., MediBioSense Ltd, Medtronic PLC, and Nihon Kohden Corporation. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

The electrical signals produced by the heart are recorded by an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG), which is particularly useful for monitoring various heart activities. To help patients receive the proper treatment, this device is used to diagnose various heart diseases and arrhythmias in patients. The procedure to identify heart abnormality patterns is non-invasive and painless.

ECG Devices Market Dynamics

The growing geriatric population and growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) necessitating long-term ECG monitoring are driving the ECG devices market share. Rapid technological breakthroughs in remote monitoring technologies, as well as favorable monitoring device policies, are supporting market value. The availability of low-cost and effective wireless ECG devices has boosted wireless ECG adoption. Because of their convenience, ease of use, and non-invasive nature, portable mobile ECG devices are gaining traction in the market. Furthermore, increasing disposable income in emerging markets has prompted people to increase their investment in healthcare solutions, propelling the ECG devices market value even higher.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/ecg-devices-market

ECG Devices Market Segmentation

The ECG devices market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and regions. The market is divided into two product types: monitoring ECG systems and diagnostic ECG systems, which include Holter ECG systems, rest ECG systems, and stress ECG systems,. Market segments by end-user include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, clinics, and others.

Monitoring ECG systems segment leads the ECG devices Market by product type in 2021, with the highest revenue share (%). Remote data monitoring, continuous cardiovascular monitoring systems, and event monitoring, are the three types of monitoring ECG systems. The factor driving the segmental market value is the decreasing cost of wireless technologies while concurrently increasing the occurrences of cardiovascular diseases where tracking of heart activities is important. The increasing adoption for home ECG devices is increasing the value of the segmental market.

ECG Devices Market Regional Outlook

The global ECG devices industry is divided into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2021, North America accounted for the lion's share (%) of the global ECG device market. The existence of significant players in the regional market such as AliveCor Inc., CardioComm Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, and iRhythm Technologies Inc. are adding to the regional market value. The rapidly growing geriatric population, and also rising cardiovascular disease incidences, is driving up regional market value. Furthermore, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the United States and Canada contributes to the regional market value.

Aside from these, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a significant CAGR (%) from 2022 to 2030. The factors supporting the regional market value are developing healthcare infrastructure, emerging economies, increased spending on healthcare solutions coupled with increasing disposable income, favorable government policies, and increased investment by market players in the region to capitalize on available opportunities. The region's developing economies, including China and India, are contributing to the regional market value.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2385

ECG Devices Market Players

Some of the leading ECG devices companies operating in the industry include Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, AliveCor Inc., BPL Medical Technologies, Cardiocity Limited, CardioComm Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, iRhythm Technologies Inc., MediBioSense Ltd, Medtronic PLC, and Nihon Kohden Corporation. To strengthen their position in the ECG devices industry, ECG device companies have declared strategic mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, and new product development. Major players are also expanding into new markets with advanced technologies in order to gain a competitive advantage.

Some of the Key Observations Regarding ECG Devices Industry Include

In 2020, LifeSignals Group will receive FDA 510(k) clearance for its ECG Remote Monitoring Patch Platform. The ECG Remote Monitoring Patch Platform is a wireless remote monitoring system used by healthcare professionals in ambulatory, hospital, and home settings. The new platform collects data that is wirelessly transmitted to a remote server for storage and analysis.





In 2020, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) and a midsize medical device company collaborated to develop a monitoring system that includes a biometric signal measuring device (VDR-1000) and a patient monitoring device (VMA-1000). The VDR-1000 collects and transmits data from the patient's electrocardiogram (ECG), pulse wave, pulse, respiration, and blood pressure to the VMA-1000, allowing healthcare providers to monitor the condition of COvid-19 infected patients in real time.





GS Elektromedizinische Geraete G. Stemple GmbH and VectraCor Inc. announced an agreement in 2020, specifically to incorporate VectraCor's cloud-based version of VectraCor's derived 22-Lead ECG and Cardiac Electrical Biomarker technology into corpuls defibrillators.





Withings, a French consumer electronics company, announced a $60 million Series B funding round in 2020, co-led by Gilde Healthcare, Idinvest Partners, and Bpi France, as well as BNP Paribas Développement, ODDO BHF, and Adelie Capital, through their Large Venture funds.





In the United States, Philips has launched a remote monitoring and defibrillator solution (Tempus ALS) for pre-hospital settings. The FDA has granted the company 510(k) clearance for its pre-hospital wireless monitoring solution (Tempus LS- Manual). The software platform, among other things, allows for the secure, real-time transfer of clinical data and events, interactive ECG measurement, and two-way communication.





Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of ECG Devices Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of ECG Devices Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global ECG Devices Market?

Which region held the largest share in ECG Devices Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of ECG Devices Market?

Who is the largest end user ECG Devices Market?

What will be the ECG Devices Market value in 2030?





Browse More Research Topic on Medical Device Related:

The Global Capnography Devices Market Size accounted for USD 513 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 1,134 Million By 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Connected Medical Devices Market accounted for USD 31.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 181.9 Billion by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Lacrimal Devices Market accounted for USD 137 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 185 Million by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast timeframe of 2021 to 2028.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com