Dolomite Market Valuation to Surpass US$ 5.28 Billion by End of Forecast Period 2022-2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dolomite market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.41 Billion in 2022. With the growing demand from construction, agrochemicals, mining & metallurgy, pharma & healthcare, and glass & ceramics sectors, overall demand for Dolomite is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2032, totalling around US$ 5.28 Billion by 2032.



Dolomite is used in the manufacturing of high-mechanical-strength concrete that can withstand heavy loads. Investment in infrastructure, especially in developing nations is boosting the demand for dolomite in civil construction. This is resulting in increased sales of dolomite, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Significant growth in the construction and infrastructure sector across the world in the past few years has boosted the consumption of cement, resulting in high demand for dolomites for production. As dolomite utilization helps in reducing carbon emission and waste generation, key players are preferring dolomite to produce cement. This reduces the overall production cost and helps companies in achieving their sustainability goals.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2017 to 2021, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 4.4%

By Material type, Calcined Dolomite to accumulate a market share of 55% in 2022

By End-use, the cement and agrochemicals segment dominate the market with a share of 65%

U.S to emerge as a promising market, capturing nearly 2/5 th of global market revenue in 2022

of global market revenue in 2022 China to be an opportunistic market, expected to capture nearly 32% revenue

Germany to be a significant contributor to the Dolomite market revenue landscape, accounting for over 25% of sales

The growing use of aluminium across end-use sectors like automobile, packaging, and manufacturing, among others is positively influencing the growth of Dolomite in the global market, remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global Dolomite Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In June 2022, a new and innovative two-stage crushing system was installed at the RHI-Magnesita’s main United States industrial site in York, Pennsylvania, which mines dolomite for the production of refractory materials.

In April 2022, Backtrace Holdings Ltd – a world leader in Productizing Science® – is excited to announce the launch of Particle Works, a spin-out of Dolomite Microfluidics. The official launch of this new brand took place at the LNP Formulation and Process Development Summit in Boston, MA, from the 12th to the 14th of April 2022.

In May 2022, Omya, based in Switzerland, acquired the distributor Prima Inter-Chem in Malaysia and Indonesia. With this move, Omya boosts and develops its ingredient and specialty chemicals distribution in these countries for the food, pharmaceutical, animal feed, and industrial markets.





Key Segments Covered in the Dolomite Industry Analysis

Dolomite Market by Material Type:

Calcined Dolomite

Agglomerated Dolomite

Sintered Dolomite





Dolomite Market by End User:

Cement

Agrochemicals

Mining & Metallurgy

Pharma & Healthcare

Glass & Ceramics

Water & Sludge Treatment

Animal Feed





Dolomite Market by Region:

North America Dolomite Market

Latin America Dolomite Market

Europe Dolomite Market

Asia Pacific Dolomite Market

Middle East & Africa Dolomite Market





