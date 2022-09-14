Regenerative Medicine Market to Reach US$12.9Bn by 2028: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The last few years have witnessed a rise in awareness of regenerative medicines to help patients suffering from different external and internal injuries.

Healthcare infrastructure facilities such as hospitals and clinics are making investments in marketing activities in a bid to increase the awareness of advantages of consuming regenerative medicines for recovery.

The global regenerative medicine market is anticipated to expand at CAGR of 10.3% between 2021 and 2028.

Launch of new regenerative medicines is helping prominent market players in gaining an edge over competitors and in generating new revenue streams.

Leading market players are also engaging in growth strategy such as collaborative agreements with smaller players which are helping the players in expanding their presence and increasing their revenues.

Regenerative medicine specialist CollPlant, in February 2022, signed a collaborative agreement with CELLINK in a bid to increase the manufacturing of 3D bioprinted breast implants.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Regenerative Medicine Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=419



Key Findings of Regenerative Medicine Market Study

Rising Stem Cell Technology Demand Triggering Growth in Overall Regenerative Medicine Market: Stem cell technology segment accounts for the largest opportunity in overall regenerative medicine market presently and is anticipated to remain lucrative in the coming years, too. Stem cells have shown increased generative capability, which assists in cell production in the human body. It is expected that stem cell technology will play a key role in production of regenerative medicine in future, too. Increasing demand for stem cell technology is augmenting the growth in global regenerative medicine market





Stem cell technology segment accounts for the largest opportunity in overall regenerative medicine market presently and is anticipated to remain lucrative in the coming years, too. Stem cells have shown increased generative capability, which assists in cell production in the human body. It is expected that stem cell technology will play a key role in production of regenerative medicine in future, too. Increasing demand for stem cell technology is augmenting the growth in global regenerative medicine market Increasing Government Investments in Regenerative Medicine Production Propelling Overall Market: Governments worldwide are becoming aware of the benefits offered by regenerative medicines in a bid to help cure patients and as a result, are making huge investments in production of regenerative medicines. Rising government funding toward the manufacturing of regenerative medicines in prominent countries worldwide is triggering the growth in regenerative medicine market





Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=419



Regenerative Medicine Market: Key Drivers

Rising prevalence of different chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is a key growth driver of global regenerative medicine market

Rising demand for advanced biomaterials is stimulating the growth in overall regenerative medicine market

Regenerative Medicine Market: Regional Market Insights

Globally, North America is the dominant region in overall regenerative medicine market. Rising aging population suffering from bone and joint ailments, presence of numerous market players, and supportive government initiatives and measures assisting manufacturing of regenerative medicines in countries such as the U.S and Canada have helped drive the regenerative medicine market in the region

Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in overall regenerative medicine market owing to improving healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of regenerative medicine, rising patient population, and increasing patient capability to spend on treatment in countries such as India and China

Regenerative Medicine Market: Key Players

Competition landscape in global regenerative medicine market is fragmented, owing to prominent presence of well-established market players. Entry of new players could help further intensify the competition in global market, in future.

Prominent market players are making huge investments in research and development activities in a bid to produce improved products that would be used to help cure patients, globally.

Some of the leading players in global market include Medtronic, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corp., DePuy Synthes, Inc., and CONMED Corp.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=419



The global regenerative medicine market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Biomaterials

Stem Cells

Tissue Engineering





By Application

Bone Graft Substitutes

Osteoarticular Diseases

Allogeneic Bones

Autogenic Bones

Others





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Atrial Fibrillation Market: The global atrial fibrillation market is anticipated to exceed value of US$ 18.5 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market: The global ostomy drainage bags market is expected to cross value of US$ 3.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Biosimilars Market: The global biosimilars market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 85 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Cat Allergy in Humans Market: The global cat allergy in humans market is anticipated to exceed US$ 7.8 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Dermal Filler Market: The dermal filler market in the U.S. is anticipated to reach US$ 3.3 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Skincare Serum Market: The global skincare serum market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 6.28 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: The global epilepsy therapeutics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 14.9 Bn by the end of 2031.

Life Science Instrumentation Market: The global life science instrumentation market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 104.5 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ



Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

