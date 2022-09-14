Pokemoto Launches New Culinary Innovation – Lobster Seafood Salad

Limited Time Offer Kicked Off September 12 At Participating Locations

Burleson, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced its newest limited time only culinary innovation, lobster seafood salad, as a new protein option. The decadent new protein is a blend of lobster chunks, white fish, Japanese mayo and special seasoning and can be ordered in any pick two or pick three bowl, salad or burrito. Pokemoto has over 40 different ingredients consumers can choose from to make their unique, customized poke bowl, burrito or salad. The combinations are virtually endless.

The rollout of lobster seafood salad comes just in time to celebrate National Lobster Day which falls on September 25th. The company is preparing some unique activations and giveaways around the celebration which will be announced at a later date.

The new lobster seafood salad protein option can be enjoyed in store or via 3rd party takeout and delivery platforms such as SnackPass, UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub. The brand plans to leverage its texting platform, sampling initiatives and special events to get the word out about the new protein option.

“Our menu development team has been busy building a repertoire of unique menu offerings that we can launch on a periodic basis to keep our valued guests coming back for more poke!” said Mike Roper, CEO of Pokemoto. “When developing potential menu items we are always looking at a few different things – first and foremost the flavor profile and making sure we hit the mark to “wow” patrons; the cost of the product, so that we’re keeping our food cost in line and lastly the operational production, can we make the product efficiently while remaining consistent to keep up with our fast paced linear model. Lobster seafood salad checked all of those boxes. We’ve been testing the product and feedback has been excellent. Our stores are decorated with lobster decor which creates a fun environment for our guests and helps promote the new protein option. It also gives us some great content to put out on social media. National Lobster Day should be a blast for not only our guests but our employees as well as we’re all about the experience at Pokemoto!”

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com , for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com .

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto ( www.pokemoto.com ) a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Kansas. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

