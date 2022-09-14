New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Telecom Cloud Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319486/?utm_source=GNW





The global telecom cloud market is expected to grow from $28.35 billion in 2021 to $35.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.55%. The telecom cloud market is expected to grow to $81.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.00%.



The telecom cloud market consists of sales of telecom cloud solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a software-defined, highly robust cloud architecture that enables telecommunication companies to launch services quickly, respond to changes in demand more rapidly, and centrally manage their resources more efficiently.



The main types of telecom cloud include public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.The hybrid cloud refers to a computing, storage, and services system that combines on-premises infrastructure, private cloud services, and public cloud services.



The computing services offers for these cloud services are Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS), Platform As A Service (PaaS), and Software As A Service (SaaS).SMEs, and large enterprises adopt the telecom cloud for various applications including data storage, achieving, computing, enterprise application, and others.



The end-user sectors of the telecom cloud services are BFSI, retail, manufacturing, transportation and distribution, healthcare, government, media and entertainment, and others.



North America was the largest region in the telecom market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in telecom cloud market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for work-from-home (WFH) mechanisms is a significant driving factor for the telecom cloud market.The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the adoption of work-from-home mechanism.



Due to the lockdown, organizations had to close their offices for a long time, leading people to work from home.The telecom cloud makes it possible to deploy workers outside the traditional office environment.



According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, in 2020, 47% in Australia, France, and the UK worked from home during lockdowns.In Japan, where there was no countrywide lockdown, the work from home rate climbed from 10% to 28% between December 2019 and May 2020.



Thus increase in the adoption of work from home is expected to lead an increase in demand for telecom cloud solutions and services.



Technology innovations and advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the telecom cloud market.Many companies operating in the telecom cloud are developing technologically advanced solutions with improved features.



Artificial Intelligence-powered automation is one such advancement in this market.Leading communication service providers (CSP) are utilizing or intend to employ artificial intelligence (AI) to automate self-diagnostics and problem identification.



For instance, in 2021, IBM, launched Cloud Pak for Network Automation, a telco cloud platform driven by AI that allows network operations automation, allowing CSPs to modernize their networks, transition to zero-touch operations, save OPEX, and provide services quicker.



In May 2021, Google Cloud, a US-based computer application platform that allows to create, deploy, and scale apps, websites, and services on Google’s infrastructure acquired MobiledgeX for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Google will assist telecom operators in building their own edge clouds and developers in adding value to telecommunication services.



MobiledgeX is a US-based edge computing company.



The countries covered in the telecom cloud market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

