Network Transformation Global Market Report 2022

The global network transformation market is expected to grow from $25.53 billion in 2021 to $38.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.61%. The network transformation market is expected to reach $228.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 55.67%.



The network transformation market consists of sales of network transformation solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the process of updating one’s core network. Network transformation is a step-by-step approach to reimagine the complete network, including the cloud, WAN, branch, data centers, remote user connection, and network security architecture.



The main solutions provided in the network transformation include network automation, 5G networks, SDN & NFV, and C-RAN.Network automation refers to the process of automating the configuration, management, testing, installation, and administration of physical and virtual network equipment.



These components are provided to small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises in industries ranging from BFSI, energy and utility, government, IT and Telecom, manufacturing, and retail sectors.



North America was the largest region in the network transformation market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the network transformation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The network transformation market research report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) policy in companies is expected to propel the growth of the network transformation market.BYOD policy is when employees connect to the organization’s network and access what they need to complete their tasks using their personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, laptops, and others.



Network transformation helps reconstruct network architecture when companies want to change their network infrastructure based on employees’ devices.According to Cisco, 89% of IT departments enable BYOD in some form and 69% of IT leaders are positive about BYOD.



Therefore the growing adoption of BYOD policy in companies is expected to drive the network transformation market.



Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is a key trend in the network transformation market. Next-generation cloud networks are vital for growth, and digitally modernizing the network infrastructure to become more open, frictionless, and efficient is critical for retaining that growth. As data and networks become more commercialized, telecommunications companies seek ways to save money and innovate wherever feasible. Telecommunications operators are using AI to study and forecast network disruptions before they occur, reducing response times and interruptions in service. In February 2020, Ericsson, a US-based telecommunication company, launched two new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services to its network services portfolio-Network Intelligence and Omni Network Channel, allowing communications service providers to secure always-on networks and create optimal user experiences.

In January 2022, NEC Corporation, a Japan-based information technology company that supplies Open RAN, end-to-end Open 5G solutions, and system integration skills, acquired Blue Danube Systems.This acquisition broadens NEC’s customer service expertise and assets in North America, as well as the breadth of its Open RAN solutions offering to meet customers’ requirements and desires.



Blue Danube Systems is a US-based company that creates wireless technologies for mobile networks and other applications. It introduces 5G beamforming to today’s networks, significantly boosting network capacity and end-user experience.



The countries covered in the network transformation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

