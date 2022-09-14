New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy Drinks Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319483/?utm_source=GNW





The global energy drinks market is expected to grow from $54.56 billion in 2021 to $58.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.93%. The energy drinks market is expected to grow to $76.60 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.04%.



The energy drinks market consists of sales of energy drinks by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a beverage comprising stimulant compounds such as caffeine, sugar, herbal extracts, taurine, and amino acids which provide mental and physical stimulation. Energy drinks are popular dietary supplements that teens and adults consume to improve mental alertness and physical performance.



The main product types of energy drinks include drinks, shots, and mixers.Energy drinks are carbonated drinks that contain sugar and caffeine to increase physical performance and mental alertness.



Energy drinks are distributed through convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies/health stores and online retail. These energy drinks are packed in cans, bottles, and others.



North America was the largest region in the energy drinks market in 2021.The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the energy drinks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for energy drinks on new distribution channels like e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the energy drinks market.The demand for energy drinks on new distribution channels like e-commerce is growing due to the convenience of shopping from anywhere & at any time, rapid adoption of smartphones, easy and affordable access to technology, competitive online prices, and others.



This rising preference toward e-commerce platforms will drive significant sales for energy drinks as these are playing a vital role in the distribution of energy drinks to customers and ensuring the product reaches them on time.E-commerce offers the convenience of shopping, removing the need for visiting stores.



For instance, in April 2020, Celsius Holdings Inc, a US-based maker of fitness drinks announced record online sales volume driven by new eCommerce partners and e-marketing initiatives.The company recorded a whopping increase in the average daily online sales volume of energy drinks by more than 167% in April 2020 compared to the same time last year.



The company also sponsored for the Energy Drink Aisle of Instacart, a leading provider of home grocery delivery services, to target online campaigns in response to the rise in consumers opting home delivery and pick-up services for food and beverages. Therefore, the increasing demand for energy drinks on new distribution channels like e-commerce will drive the growth of the energy drinks market.



The addition of new flavors is a key trend gaining popularity in the energy drinks market.The addition of new flavors such as coconut, cola, and others in energy drinks not only provides a new taste but also added health benefits for consumers.



Many companies operating in the energy drinks market are adding new flavors to energy drinks to attract new customers and increase their sales.For instance, in April 2021, Red Bull, one of the multinational energy drink manufacturers and suppliers introduced Coconut Edition Sugar-free energy drinks in 25cl and 35cl cans.



It also includes B-group vitamins along with taurine and acesulfame-K as its sweetening agent, offering health benefits. In addition, Rockstar Inc, a US-based energy drink company offers new flavored energy drinks such as Rockstar Recovery in Marshmallow.



In June 2020, PepsiCo, an American multinational food and beverage corporation acquired Rockstar for $3.86 billion. This acquisition complements PepsiCo’s energy drinks portfolio, expands its market presence, and enhances its growth in the functional beverage segment. Rockstar is a US-based non-alcoholic energy drink company.



The countries covered in the energy drinks market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

