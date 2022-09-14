The Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education® (AFCPE®) Announces Rachael DeLeon as New Executive Director

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education® (AFCPE®) announced today, after conducting a national executive search, that Rachael DeLeon will serve as its new executive director, effective Sept. 1, 2022.

DeLeon has been a part of AFCPE's team for nearly nine years, serving as both the communications director and the director of member services & education. Her strategic vision and leadership have been felt throughout the entire organization. She looks forward to continuing to grow the organization through her leadership.

"Rachael brings enthusiasm and a strong commitment to the staff, membership, and our partners," said Michele Godfrey, AFCPE® Board of Directors President. "The Board of Directors is excited to welcome Rachael into this role as we work together to increase awareness of the Accredited Financial Counselor® (AFC®) certification."

Through her work, she hopes to shine a light on financial inequities and the need for high-quality, trusted financial education that meets you where you are. DeLeon notes, "The work of Accredited Financial Counselors is critical to the financial wellbeing of individuals and families in our country. AFCPE plays an important and unique role in our field — delivering critical certification, training, and ongoing education for financial counselors, coaches, and educators while also building a bridge for a more integrated personal finance field — one where Americans can find a trusted professional at any point in their financial journey."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal finance landscape changed. Financial professionals and nonprofit organizations are uniquely positioned to support those struggling in the communities in which they reside. In her new role, DeLeon hopes to lean into this by advocating for a more integrated personal finance field that ensures that all people can access trusted financial guidance to reach their goals.

"When I joined AFCPE, I was looking to be a part of something bigger than myself," said DeLeon. "I found that and so much more. I look forward to this opportunity to further support the meaningful work of financial professionals in their communities."

About AFCPE®

At the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education® (AFCPE®), our mission is to ensure the highest level of knowledge, skill, and integrity of the personal finance profession by certifying, connecting, and supporting diverse and capable professionals who serve communities worldwide. The Accredited Financial Counselor® (AFC®) certification is accredited by NCCA. Visit AFCPE.org to learn more.

