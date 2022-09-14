WebPageTest By Catchpoint Launches Free Web Performance Expert Course And Certification

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WebPageTest by Catchpoint®, the global leader in digital experience observability, announced today the acquisition and launch of a new course, Lighting Fast Web Performance by Scott Jehl. As part of WebPageTest’s ongoing mission to elevate performance-first websites, this new course is the first in a series that will teach developers of any skill level everything needed to build high-performance websites and deliver superior user experiences.



“This new course helps companies and developers to create and adopt a performance-first mindset and gives them the know-how to execute,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO of Catchpoint. “It dives deep into the methods on how to apply critical thinking in approaching more complex optimization problems.”

With over 3 hours of content, this course teaches the fundamentals of WebPerf, including conducting site audits, identifying opportunities, staging and testing optimizations, and implementing best practices into daily workflows for development, QA, and SEO. Developers will gain experience with WebPageTest, the gold-standard performance tool that is widely respected and utilized in the performance development community for over a decade.

Participants in the course will have access to the Starter pack on WebPageTest with free monthly tests, to practice what they learn easily and make sites quicker, more usable, and more resilient. The course is led by Scott Jehl, Senior Experience Engineer at Catchpoint, a widely recognized leader in the Web Performance space.

The Lightning-Fast Web Performance course is 100% free for all registered WebPageTest users and available today at https://www.webpagetest.org/learn/lightning-fast-web-performance/

From our Graduates

Previous graduates continue to speak highly of the Lightning-Fast Web Performance course:

“Highly recommended if you are looking for a clear and concise introduction to many WebPerf concepts… Take this course!” – Matt Hobbs via Twitter

“Most of what I know about designing and building fast websites, I’ve learned from Scott Jehl. His new course on Lightning-Fast Web Performance just launched, and it is EXCELLENT.” – Ethan Marcotte via Twitter

