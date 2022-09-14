New Vishay Intertechnology UVC Emitting Diodes in Ceramic / Quartz-Based Package Offer Higher Radiant Power at a Lower Cost Than Previous-Generation Solutions

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new UVC (short wavelength ultraviolet) emitting diodes in a ceramic / quartz-based package for sterilization in medical, industrial, and consumer applications. Compared to previous-generation solutions, the Vishay Semiconductors VLMU35CR40-275-120 and VLMU35CR41-275-120 deliver higher radiant power at a lower cost while offering higher disinfection efficiency and a longer service life.



The devices released today feature high typical radiant power of 37 mW at 250 mA, which in terms of mW/$ performance is 30 % higher than lower power emitter diodes and 12x better than previous-generation solutions. In addition, the VLMU35CR41-275-120 provides a minimum radiant power of 30 mW at 250 mA, which is the same as the closest competing device at 350 mA.

The emitter diodes offer a wavelength range of 265 nm to 280 nm, with a typical wavelength of 274 nm. Not only is this suitable for direct disinfection of surfaces, air, and static water, but compared to 280 nm solutions, the VLMU35CR40-275-120 and VLMU35CR41-275-120 deliver 20 % higher sterilization efficiency. Available in a compact, thermally optimized surface-mount 3.45 mm by 3.45 mm by 1.7 mm package with a ceramic substrate and quartz window, the devices ensure a long service life of 27 000 hours at 250 mA and 25 °C.

Built on AlGaN technology, the VLMU35CR40-275-120 and VLMU35CR41-275-120 are designed to replace low pressure UVC mercury tubes, especially in compact designs where small components are required. Typical end products will include sterilization devices for ear buds, toothbrushes, water bottles, refrigerators, air purifiers, door handles, medical instruments, coffee machines, ATMs, toilet seats, vacuum cleaners, and more.

The devices feature DC forward current up to 300 mA, forward voltage down to 5.2 V, and an emission angle of ± 60°. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the VLMU35CR40-275-120 and VLMU35CR41-275-120 are compatible with reflow soldering processes and feature a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020.

Samples and production quantities of the new UVC emitting diodes are available now, with lead times of eight to 16 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

