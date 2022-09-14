Vibrant Cultures, Food, and People Await in Richmond, BC on the Season 8 Finale of CTV’s The Amazing Race Canada

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rich culture and true coastal lifestyle of Richmond, British Columbia is on full display in the upcoming Season 8 finale of CTV’s The Amazing Race Canada. The remaining four race teams will meet up in the vibrant, thriving city of Richmond, located just 30 minutes from downtown Vancouver, on the season finale of the popular CTV reality series which is set to air on Tuesday, September 20th at 9pm PT/ET on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. The episode, which was filmed earlier this spring zooms in on some of Richmond’s most popular hotspots to wrap up another memorable season of the hit competition series.



“Working with The Amazing Race Canada to showcase the vibrant experiences, flavours and diversity of Richmond has been a fantastic experience. We know and love Richmond for its mosaic of cultures, experiences and people, and this city provides a truly unique backdrop for an equally unique show,” says Nancy Small, CEO at Tourism Richmond. “We are so proud to showcase the one-of-a-kind natural beauty, experiences, and thriving culinary scene that make our slice of the west coast a world-class travel destination, and we can’t wait for Canadians to tune in to the season finale to see the memorable adventures the racers get up to!”

Notably, this season also saw the Race make a stop in Kelowna, BC, and features three racers local to British Columbia including Veronica Skye (Vancouver, BC), and Court Larabee and Ali Clark (Whistler, BC).

Enter to win an ‘amazing’ getaway for two to Richmond, BC

To celebrate the upcoming Season 8 finale of The Amazing Race Canada filmed in Richmond, Tourism Richmond has partnered with CTV and Bell Media on an amazing contest open to all legal residents of Canada. Valued at nearly $8000 CAD, the giveaway includes an all-inclusive getaway for two to Richmond, BC, including airfare, accommodations and more, including diverse culinary adventures, unique culture and characters, and abundant nature. For contest and eligibility details, and to enter, visit CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada and click the ‘Contests’ tab.

Tune in to the Season 8 finale of The Amazing Race Canada featuring the best of the west coast in Richmond, BC, airing next Tuesday, September 20th at 9pm PT/ET on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

About Tourism Richmond

Tourism Richmond is British Columbia’s 4th largest destination marketing organization (DMO), responsible for promoting Richmond to residents, leisure travellers, meeting planners, travel media, and anyone that influences travel. They also work closely with travel and tourism industry stakeholders and municipal officials to enhance and position Richmond as a can’t-miss part of Metro Vancouver. Their ultimate goal is to ensure Richmond and the community benefit from a thriving visitor economy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd63f932-13dc-4b02-a2df-3c701c499a0a