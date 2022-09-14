GigabitNow Selected as ISP to Bring Fiber-Based Broadband Services to the Cities of Bloomington, Columbus, and Shelbyville, Indiana

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigabitNow, a leading provider of fiber Internet service, announced that it will utilize the Hoosier Networks LLC (H-Net) fiber network to provide high-speed internet services to at least 70,000 residences and businesses of the cities of Bloomington, Columbus, and Shelbyville, Indiana. This fiber-based, high-speed internet solution is expected to be made available to the first wave of Hoosiers by January 2023.

"As a leader in residential and business internet connectivity for over 25 years, we are excited to expand our gigabit fiber internet services into the state of Indiana," said Stephen Milton, CEO of GigabitNow. "An established and trusted vendor in numerous communities across the U.S., GigabitNow delivers fast, symmetrical Internet speeds free from data caps, long-term contracts, or privacy concerns, all with unparalleled customer service. We look forward to partnering with the Bloomington, Columbus, and Shelbyville communities in delivering this same exceptional service and customer experience."

"We are excited to partner with GigabitNow and these Hoosier municipalities to provide better, faster fiber-based connectivity, which will foster greater economic, educational, and entrepreneurial opportunities well into the future," said Nicolas Rubio, Meridiam Chief Executive Officer, Americas. "This announcement is further evidence of our commitment to fill critical fiber infrastructure gaps and help shrink the digital divide."

Hoosier Networks, the fiber network utility provider established by Meridiam, an asset manager specializing in transformational infrastructure, expects to invest more than $90 million to bring fiber-based, high-speed internet access to Bloomington, Columbus, and Shelbyville, where residents and businesses are currently underserved in terms of access to high-speed internet services.

"Digital inclusion and digital literacy are tools that all Bloomingtonians need for their daily lives and participation in community and civic life," said Mayor John Hamilton. "Working with Hoosier Networks and GigabitNow to meet residents' needs and improve quality of life in Bloomington is important progress —for now and for our future."

Through a phased approach, the first residents are expected to receive fiber-based broadband services in Bloomington by the end of January 2023, with final premises receiving service by the first quarter of 2025. Columbus and Shelbyville residents will be able to sign up for service in the first quarter of 2023, with the final residents receiving service by the end of 2024. Residents will be offered multiple plan choices at various prices and internet speeds that fit their respective needs. Eligible low-income residents can utilize the Affordable Connectivity Plan (ACP) to attain access to a symmetrical 250 megabits per second (Mbps) plan at reduced or no cost to them.

GigabitNow was selected by H-Net for its expertise and track record of working within local communities. Hoosier Networks' fiber network will offer service of at least 1 Gigabit per second symmetrical (equal upload and download) speed everywhere the network reaches.

Bloomington, Columbus, and Shelbyville residents with questions about GigabitNow's services can go to https://www.GigabitNowIndiana.com and pre-register to ensure they have the latest information on service availability.

In addition to Hoosier Networks, Meridiam is establishing fiber networks around Edmonton, Canada, and is also partnering with Magenta Telekom, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG, to deploy fiber extensively throughout Austria. These projects aim to fill critical fiber infrastructure gaps by investing in better, faster connectivity throughout communities, thereby increasing access to job and educational opportunities.

As a leader in sustainable investment and asset management, Meridiam has delivered over $75 billion in total investment across more than 100 infrastructure projects globally, 20 of which are located in North America, making Meridiam an established, long-term partner of choice to the public sector.

About GigabitNow

GigabitNow offers communities of all sizes fast, reliable, and affordable fiber Internet without bandwidth caps and free from privacy worries or service constraints. GigabitNow focuses on providing the very best Internet experience and genuine customer support to every customer. Builder-operator of multiple FTTH community networks, GigabitNow concentrates on providing gigabit-class networks and services to unserved and underserved municipalities, multi-tenant buildings, and private communities. GigabitNow delivers solutions that match the uniqueness of America's communities, large and small, by partnering with every community we work with, working alongside community leaders, providing out-of-the-box approaches and fiber network solutions that fit the needs of community residents and businesses. Experience the Internet How It Is Meant To Be. Learn more at http://www.gigabitnow.com.

GigabitNow is a division of IsoFusion, one of Washington state's largest privately held full-service ISP and colocation providers founded in 1991.

About Meridiam

Meridiam was founded in 2005 by Thierry Déau, with the belief that the alignment of interests between the public and private sector can provide critical solutions to the collective needs of communities. Meridiam is an independent investment Benefit Corporation under French law and an asset manager. The firm specializes in the development, financing, and long-term management of sustainable public infrastructure in three core sectors: sustainable mobility, critical public services and innovative low carbon solutions. With offices in Addis Ababa, Amman, Dakar, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Libreville, Luxembourg, New York, Paris and Vienna, Meridiam currently manages US$18 billion and more than 100 projects to date. Meridiam is certified ISO 9001: 2015, Advanced Sustainability Rating by VigeoEiris (Moody's), ISO 37001 Anti-Corruption certification by AFNOR and applies a proprietary methodology in relation to ESG and impact based on United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Press Contact:

