Clinical ink Debuts the Industry's Smartest eCOA Technology

Today Clinical ink, a global life science company, announces the launch of its new, configurable electronic clinical outcomes assessment (eCOA) technology. Powered by outcomes science expertise across multiple therapeutic areas, new and enhanced Clinical ink eCOA technology ensures faster study deployment and superior data quality, as well as better patient engagement and compliance, across all degrees of protocol endpoint complexity

Often time-consuming and dependent on rigorous development, traditional eCOA platforms or applications are known to take extensive time and underperform—causing patients to drop out of clinical studies, costly data reconciliation, and delayed Sponsor timelines. The industry sorely needs a smarter eCOA that can reduce patient and site burden as well as accelerate therapy validation.

Clinical ink’s enhanced eCOA technology was designed to meet these challenges. It ensures speed via a 100% configurable activity designer, coupled with easy-to-use study build tools. The designer includes a drag-and-drop interface to advance the customization of complex eCOA activities, based off an extensive eCOA library. Better, it allows a real-time preview, ensuring an expedited build, as well as a more accessible experience by incorporating live translation manager tools and facilitating real-time translation—all possible through a single click.

This enhanced eCOA functionality is notably available via technology empowerment, a subscription license-based model that allows Clinical ink partners to “do it themselves” by configuring site and patient-friendly eCOAs without the need for complex development or extensive back and forth. Adding to this increased functionality, the enhanced Clinical ink eCOA technology further powers patient outcomes by ensuring BYOD deployment compatibility, customized and interactive patient alerts, and secure, personalized resources via a patient portal.

“At Clinical ink, we believe that consistency, reliability, and speed are critical to a successful eCOA platform. Customers want to be assured that the technology they deploy is true to sale, trustworthy, and will meet their study timelines.” says Lane Nichols, Executive Vice President, Head of Product at Clinical ink. “By applying years of clinical research, patient science expertise, and eCOA application design, Clinical ink has built a better way to accelerate eCOAs. We are dedicated to pioneering eCOA technology—consistently delivering a faster, smarter, and more reliable solution."

