Gym-Flooring, UK’s Gym Floor Experts to Expand Geographical Footprint into the U.S.

Glasgow, Scotland, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gym-Flooring, UK’s gym floor experts are pleased to announce that they are planning to expand their geographical footprint into the U.S. The past couple of years has been very difficult for this company. This family business which specializes in gym flooring was hit very badly due to the COVID lockdown. The company was forced to close for good after a worthy 48 years of a successful business. It was an extremely difficult time for the family, owners, and staff. Gyms were some of the very few businesses which got hit instantly because people were not allowed to use these spaces. And those who had plans of setting up a new gym had to put their plans on halt. This became one of the major reasons for Gym-Flooring to see a massive dip in business.



Gym-Flooring

Although disappointing and demotivating, there was nothing stopping Richard McKay, the owner of Gym-Flooring. Richard pursued a new business venture which fetched him a massive £9.5 million in sales in just two years. When the physical business had to close down due to the pandemic, the MD pursued a new venture by going completely online. He started his e-commerce business through Shopify. The company saw an immediate response and it is a great moment of pride to have acquired 20000 customers in such a short span. The overwhelming response took the business to a whole new level. Customers from all over the UK started doing business with Gym-Flooring. Owing to this and special requests from international customers, the business now plans to expand its geographical footprint into the U.S.

The past two years' journey has been truly inspiring for many individuals and aspiring entrepreneurs. Gym-Flooring currently features a wide range of gym flooring solutions and there are plans to expand the product catalog as well. And the new products that are going to be featured in the catalog are gym mats and gym equipment. The website features various types of gym flooring for residential and commercial use. Garage gym flooring, home gym flooring gym flooring rolls, rubber gym flooring rolls, playground tiles, Konnecta tiles, anti-shock noise reduction gym flooring, free weight gym flooring mats, interlocking rubber gym tiles, etc. are a few popular products. The company also specializes in turfs & tracks which include sled tracks, 3G artificial sports turf, sprint tracks, air tracks, and many more. All the Sprung Collection comes with a 4 Year Warranty with easy financing and 100% satisfaction guaranteed.

To learn more visit https://www.gym-flooring.com/collections/all

About Gym-flooring.com

Gym-Flooring is a family-owned business with over 50 years of experience in the fitness industry. The company offers everything from basic flooring solutions for home gyms to sprung wood flooring for dance studios, large sports halls, and professional gyms. Sprung has become a well-known brand catering to the needs of fitness enthusiasts, sports players, and athletes. All the Sprung merchandise is made using eco-friendly, ethically sourced, and handpicked 100% recycled materials.

###

Contact

Gym-Flooring – Glasgow, U.K.

Phone: 0800-464-7115

Email: Info@gym-flooring.com

Website: https://www.gym-flooring.com





newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

