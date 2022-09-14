SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Helsinki, FINLAND

-14.9.2022, 18:20 EEST 

SSH Communications Security Plc. has received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Tunkelo
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 19562/4/6
________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-11
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 60000 Unit price: 1.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 60000 Volume weighted average price: 1.56 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552


