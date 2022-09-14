The Lead Intelligence Software Market Is Expected To Grow At An 8% Rate, Driven By A Rise In IT Spending By Enterprises As Per The Business Research Company's Lead Intelligence Software Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the lead intelligence software market, an increase in IT spending by enterprises is expected to propel the growth of the lead intelligence software market going forward. IT spending refers to the amount of money that has been spent on an organization's information technology systems and services, which includes compensation for IT professionals and expenses that are related to the construction and maintenance of enterprise-wide systems and services. Lead intelligence software helps companies to ensure and validate the best lead data that is used for marketing. For instance, in 2022, according to TechCrunch, a US-based newspaper, a survey projects IT spending to rise 6.7% year over year. Therefore, the increase in IT spending by enterprises is driving the lead intelligence software industry growth.



The global lead intelligence software market size is expected to grow from $6.42 billion in 2021 to $6.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The global lead intelligence software market size is expected to grow to $9.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the lead intelligence software market. Major companies operating in the lead intelligence software market are focused on developing new products and technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in August 2019, Metadata, a US-based software development company that provides lead intelligence software, introduced new updates to its metadata AI marketing platform, a lead intelligence platform by continuously advancing its AI-powered marketing operations for new usability features and improved automation, thereby improving marketing campaigns and personalising targeting of new and existing clients.

Major players in the lead intelligence software market are Datanyze Inc, Lead411, Oceanos, Growlabs, RocketReach LLC, LeadIQ, LeadFuze, CallidusCloud, BuzzBuilder, LeadLake, Cognism, Koncert, Diginius Ltd, LeadGenius, Sales Leads Inc, and Slintel LLC.

The global lead intelligence software market analysis is segmented by type into on-premises, cloud-based; by enterprise size into SMEs, large enterprises; by industry vertical into BFSI, food and beverages, health, wellness and fitness, logistics and supply chain, retail and manufactures, other.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the lead intelligence software market in 2021. The regions covered in the global lead intelligence software market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Lead Intelligence Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide lead intelligence software market overviews, lead intelligence software market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, lead intelligence software market segments and geographies, lead intelligence software market trends, lead intelligence software market drivers, lead intelligence software market restraints, lead intelligence software market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

