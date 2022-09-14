ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 14.09.2022

14.09.2022 at 18:30

 

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 14.09.2022


 

Date14.09.2022 
Exchange transaction Buy 
Share classORNBV 
Amount11,000  
Average price/share45.2128EUR
Highest price/share45.5000EUR
Lowest price/share44.9900EUR
Total price497,340.80 EUR
   

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 14.09.2022:

 ORNBV 670,677 

 

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

 

 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 


 

Antti Salakka        Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

 

