The 3rd Annual Grow Up Awards Announces 2022 Winners

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grow Up Conference and Expo (“Grow Up”) held the 3rd Annual Grow Up Industry Awards Gala on Monday, September 12th at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre. Cannabis professionals were nominated for their efforts, knowledge, and accomplishments in the cultivation industry. Hosted by comedian Ben Miner, the awards included Master Grower of the Year, Remo Colastani’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Hall of Fame induction for Arjan Roskam.

Following a successful first two days of the Grow Up Conference and Expo, the Grow Up Awards preceded the conference’s new elements, the Cannabis Flower & Hash Cup. The Canadian Cannabis Cup saw some of the best flower and hash available in Canada and brought entries from over 20+ Licensed Producers and 25 event judges. The live flower judging took place on Sunday, September 11th, followed by the hash judging on Monday, September 12th.

“Our national annual event honouring cannabis professionals and companies has come to a close and the Grow Up team is ecstatic with the response we have received, along with our additional element of the Cannabis Cup,” says Randy Rowe, President of Grow Up. “All of our nominees were recognized for their excellence and innovation in the industry.”

Take a look at some of the 2022 Award winners below:

Master Grower Of The Year - Stacie Hollingworth

Craft Producer of the Year - Parkland Flower

Extraction Specialist of the Year - El Hasho - BIG

Best Genetics/Seeds Provider of the Year - Segra

Celebrity Grower of the Year - Jim Belushi

Outstanding Cannabis Cultivation Research - Mother Labs

Product of the Year - Ghost Drops

Extraction Equipment - Wacky Willy

Best Nutrients and Biostimulants Product - Remo Nutrients

Drying And Curing - VT Dry & Cure Technologies

Best Lab/Testing Facility - A&L Laboratories Inc.

Packaging Equipment - Boveda

Online Cannabis Cultivation News Source - High Canada Magazine

Best Cannabis Cultivation Supplier/Distributor - GreenPlanet Wholesale

Environmental Impact Award - Bio Quality

Post Extraction Equipment - Evolved Extraction

Cannabis Cultivation Magazine of the Year - Grow Opportunity

The Canadian Cannabis Cup

Flower Winner:

Reef Organic (Aqualitas)- Queen SanG

Hash Winner:

First Finalbell - Beurre Blanc

To learn more about the Grow Up Awards and view previous winners and categories, visit the Awards website: https://growupawards.com/

About Grow Up Conference and Expo

Grow Up Conference and Expo, an award winning cannabis event, is a privately-owned Canadian company since 2017 and has been hailed a top cannabis industry event in Canada, hosting events in Niagara Falls, ON, and Victoria, BC. With decades of experience creating nationally renowned high-profile events, trade summits and shows around the world, Grow Up is committed to bringing forward-thinkers, trailblazers and experts together. For more information, visit: growupconference.com.

About ND Supplies

ND Supplies is a market-leading packaging supplier and manufacturing company that is at the top of the innovation curve within the Canadian cannabis industry. They focus on creating sustainable, child-safe packaging solutions designed to meet the Canadian regulatory framework and supply a proven, cost-effective, high-quality packaging system to licensed, reputable businesses that demand the highest form of compliance.

-30-