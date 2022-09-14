New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Resort Planning Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319475/?utm_source=GNW





The global resort planning market is expected to grow from $176.51 billion in 2021 to $187.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.03%. The resort planning market is expected to reach $236.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.03%.



The resort planning market consists of sales of resort planning services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an ongoing process that specifies the systemized and regulated development of a resort.The resort planning includes actual architectural planning, architectural drafting, and development.



Resort planning can be performed in an existing resort or a new resort under construction.



The main types of resort planning include overall planning and partial planning.Overall planning refers to resort planning services covering the overall design and final development of resorts right from conceptualization to the end of the construction of the resort.



The resort planner will undertake the complete resort development responsibility such as resort concept and creative vision, feasibility study, procurement and pre-construction, and final construction. They are used by large enterprises and investment agencies for resort planning and urban and rural areas.



Western Europe was the largest region in the resort planning market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the resort planning market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in worldwide tourism is expected to propel the growth of the resort planning market.Tourism is a social, cultural, and economic phenomenon that involves individuals travelling to nations or locations beyond their typical surroundings for personal or business/professional reasons.



The world has seen massive growth in tourism in the past decade due to the increased disposable income, access to various locations, the urge to explore, and other reasons.The growth of global tourism will create a significant need for the development of sophisticated yet sustainable resorts, driving the demand for resort planning as it aids the tourism industry by enabling a luxurious experience for the tourists.



For instance, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), global tourism grew by 4% in 2021 over 2020, increasing to 415 million arrivals in 2021 from 400 million arrivals in 2020. Therefore, the increase in global tourism is expected to boost demand for resort planning services during the forecast period.



Strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the resort planning market.Key companies operating in the resort planning market are focusing on partnerships to open up new opportunities in the planning and development of advanced resorts by leveraging each other’s expertise, resources, and technologies.



The strategic partnerships will also help companies strengthen their position and expand into new markets.For instance, in March 2020, an Austria-based leading developer of wellbeing resorts formed a strategic partnership with Wund Holding, a German operator of thermal leisure to enhance the company’s business growth with immediate plans for new developments.



The partnership aims to plan and develop the world’s most advanced family-friendly well-being resorts for customers globally. The partnership will also create new opportunities with unique capabilities in the design, planning, construction, and operation of large-scale thermal resorts.



In September 2021, Benchmark Global Hospitality, a US-based innovator in the development, management, marketing, and owner-advisory services of resorts, hotels, and others, and Pyramid Hotel Group, a US-based company that offers asset, hotel, project, and resort management, lender, receivership, and acquisition services merged and formed Benchmark Pyramid. The merger combines the strengths of Benchmark Global Hospitality in the development and management of independent and lifestyle properties and Pyramid Hotel Group’s success across branded/franchise and resort properties, with a global portfolio of 210 properties and annual operating revenue under the management of over $3 billion.



The countries covered in the resort planning market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

