Cleaning Robot Global Market Report 2022

The global cleaning robot market is expected to grow from $7.40 billion in 2021 to $9.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The cleaning robot market is expected to grow to $20.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.4%.



The cleaning robot market consists of sales of cleaning robots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to clean up garbage as well as kill bacteria and viruses.The cleaning robots are the robots that are pre-programmed with cleaning patterns that clean the house with a single click.



They are ideal appliances for people who find it difficult to set aside time for sweeping and cleaning because they are equipped to clean a whole floor while also covering tough corners.



The main types of cleaning robots are floor-cleaning robots, pool-cleaning robots, window-cleaning robots, and other products.The floor-cleaning robots are robotic cleaners recognised for their cleaning expertise, like floor mopping and dry vacuum cleaning.



Floor cleaning is highly vital for our health and minimises the amount of labour required.Floor cleaners are extremely beneficial for cleaning floors in hospitals, homes, auditoriums, stores, and computer centers, among other places.



It’s straightforward to put together and operate. These are of various types, such as personal cleaning robots and professional cleaning robots, which are used in numerous applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, healthcare, and others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cleaning robot market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this cleaning robot market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in concern for safety in homes is expected to drive the growth of the cleaning robot market going forward.Smart cleaning robots are used to maintain a clean environment inside homes in order to avoid any spread of germs or infections.



The robot vacuum cleaner can keep any hidden spot clean in the house and can also sense obstacles.For instance, according to the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based non-profit organization, in November 2021, the demand for professional cleaning robots grew by 92% to 34,400 units sold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Also, in terms of value, the sales of medical robotics account for 55% of the total professional service robot turnover in 2020. Therefore, the increase in concern for safety in homes is driving the growth of the cleaning robot market.



New product innovation is a key trend and popularity in the cleaning robot market.Major companies operating in the cleaning market are focused on developing advanced cleaning robots to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Midea Group, a China-based high-technology company, launched the next-gen robot vacuum cleaner, Midea’s S8+ auto-dust-collection robot.The S8+ is part of Midea’s intelligent cleaning product series, which offers top-notch performance across the board.



The S8+ represents a fundamental shift in modern home living where consumers demand intelligent cleaning companions to match the needs of today’s fast-paced life.



In January 2022, Reliance Retail, an India-based retail company, acquired a 54% stake in Addverb Technologies for a deal amount of $132 million.The acquisition will accelerate Reliance’s expansion in Europe and the US and enable it to set up a large robotic manufacturing facility.



Addverb Technologies is an India-based manufacturer of robots that are used for cleaning, industries, and various companies.



The countries covered in the cleaning robot market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

