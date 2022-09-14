Web3 Brand Marketing Platform Ojamu Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds for Real-Time Token Analytics

Singapore, Singapore, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 and AI-driven Brand marketing platform, Ojamu, today announced an integration of industry-leading Chainlink Price Feeds to help power real-time token price analytics for market comparisons on Ojamu Intelligence Platform (OIP).

The Ojamu Intelligence Platform is built for Brands looking to understand and optimize their organic Web3 marketing strategy. Using blockchain data, artificial intelligence, machine learning technology, and its suite of related smart toolsets, Ojamu formulates and automates brands’ Web3 strategy, helping them seamlessly transition from Web2 to Web3 marketing and generate revenue streams from NFT projects, blockchain games, and metaverse ecosystems.

Chainlink Price Feeds are used by the Ojamu Intelligence Platform to help provide reliable insights and a comprehensive view of the overall token pricing and NFT landscape, showing how current token prices correlate to social engagement, transaction data, wallet volume, and promotion details of competitors, all from one easy-to-use platform.

“Tracking token and NFT data such as pricing, hold time, transaction history, and other types of analysis, as well as making it all relevant to a Brand’s marketing strategy, presents a unique challenge,” said Hal Bame, CEO of Ojamu. “Chainlink is the ideal technology to address this challenge with its tried and tested oracle solution known for making real-world, off-chain data available to on-chain blockchain networks. Thanks to this integration, our Brand partners get a more complete Web3 scope of factors and wallet analysis, which supports Ojamu’s overall Web3 solution, supporting Brands in both their migration of Web2 users to Web3 and capturing new Web3 users as well.”

Ojamu’s offering centers around generating new automated organic marketing campaigns and related revenue streams for brands transitioning from Web2 to Web3 marketing. Key functions include:

Using real-time blockchain data to increase brand awareness, user acquisition, and increased retention in Web3 ecosystems

Highlighting existing correlations between Web2 and Web3 user insights and behavior

Using blockchain data for in-depth Web3 wallet analysis to predict metaverse / Web3 trends

Removing the noise of spam bots through proprietary ‘proof of engagement’ algorithms

Automating big data analysis to provide real-time data, AI-driven, digital campaign and digital product performance predictions

Ojamu is currently launching the Beta phase of the Ojamu Intelligent Platform and is in talks to cooperate with a wide variety of Brands from around the world - more news on that will be announced in due course. For more information on the Ojamu Intelligence Platform, please visit https://www.ojamu.com/.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link. To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert.

About Ojamu

The Ojamu Intelligence Platform is an AI & Blockchain-powered platform providing brands the insights and actionable intelligence they need for the Web 3.0 economy. The Ojamu Intelligent Platform (OIP) securely accesses and cross-correlates key industry data from leading blockchain protocols. This allows brands to effectively position themselves within the Web3 world by utilizing ‘real-time’ data to form digital strategies that drive brand awareness, user acquisition, and increased retention.

