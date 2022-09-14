Grammy Award Winning Yolanda Adams to Perform During TMCF’s 35th Annual Awards and Fundraising Gala

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund announced today that five-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Yolanda Adams will perform during the organization’s 35th Anniversary Awards and Fundraising Gala.

The black-tie Awards Gala will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

“We are delighted that Yolanda Adams will be performing at our Awards and Fundraising gala,” TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams said. “She is one of the most influential, accomplished, and loved women of our generation as well as an alumnus from one of our member schools, Texas Southern. Her music has inspired many, including myself.”

With 13 albums and numerous hits during her exceptional career, Adams has triumphantly carried the torch for the contemporary gospel and inspirational music. Adams is blessed with one of the most influential voices in any genre of music.

Adams has earned numerous accolades for her shining efforts, including the first American Music Award for Contemporary Gospel Artist and four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. Her pioneering blend of the modern gospel with R&B, infused with a touch of jazz, continues to inspire her fans and transform the musical landscape.

In 2016, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her volunteer service. Adams was inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame in 2022.

“As a HBCU grad, being able to perform during the TMCF award and fundraising gala is special to me,” Adams said. “TMCF has a tremendous legacy of uplifting and empowering the African-American community and our values align. I am looking forward to being part of this star-studded evening.”

Prior to the gala, TMCF will host its 22nd Annual Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo will take place from September 28-October 1.

The TMCF Anniversary Awards and Fundraising Gala each year hosts over 1,600 attendees, including more than 400 HBCU students and 1,200 guests. The guest list includes a who’s who of top government, corporate, philanthropic, higher education and HBCU leaders.

All proceeds from this black-tie event support scholarships and programs for nearly 300,000 students at TMCF member-schools, publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

For more information about TMCF, or purchasing tables and seats for the Gala, visit tmcf.org/gala.

NOTE: Members of the working press who wish to cover this event must obtain press credentials. To obtain credentials, contact robert.knox@tmcf.org.