New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Environmental Technology Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319466/?utm_source=GNW

, Carbon Clean, Total S.A., Covanta Holding Corporation, Carbon Clean, Cypher Environmental, Svante Inc., CarbonCure Technologies Inc, and TRC Companies.



The global environmental technology market is expected to grow from $507.43 billion in 2021 to $540.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The environmental technology market is expected to grow to $666.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The environmental technology market consists of sales of environmental technology and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for achieving environmental sustainability goals with the means of technology. Environmental technology refers to the use of environmental sciences in the advancement of technology aimed at conserving, monitoring, or reducing the harm to the environment while consuming its resources.



The main types of environmental technologies are IoT, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and blockchain.IoT deploys advanced sensor devices to detect the presence of pollutants in the air and water and track different environmental parameters.



The different environmental technology components include services and solutions for verticals such as residential and industrial transportation and logistics. The applications of environmental technology include air and water pollution monitoring; water purification; crop monitoring; management of carbon footprints; waste management; and other applications.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the environmental technology market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this environmental technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The environmental technology market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides environmental technology market statistics, including environmental technology industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an environmental technology market share, detailed environmental technology market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the environmental technology industry. This environmental technology market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The government’s initiatives toward sustainability and green technology are expected to propel the growth of the environmental technology market going forward.Government initiatives are a way for people to have their voices heard and get a chance to vote on issues that affect all of us.



Government initiatives help towards sustainability and green technology by recycling waste, purifying water, reducing pollution in water sources and air, and conserving the natural environment and resources.For instance, in November 2021, the UK launched the "Clean Green Initiative," which is a funding package to roll out environmental technologies in developing countries.



The package will invest $3.7 billion in the rollout of environmental technology in developing countries. Therefore, initiatives taken by governments across the world to increase green technology are driving the environmental technology market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the environmental technology market.Major companies operating in environmental technology are introducing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October2021, Carbon Clean, a US-based company operating in environmental technology, launched the smallest industrial carbon capture technology, CycloneCC. This innovative solution reduces the impact of carbon on the environment.



In January 2021, Acquire Technology Solutions Pty Ltd (acQuire), a South Australia-based company operating in geoscientific information management software solutions, acquired EnviroSys for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, acQuire aims to expand the existing product line by adding an environmental and monitoring solution to expand the geographical footprint.



SRA Information Technology is an Australia-based company providing environmental data and water quality management services.



The countries covered in the environmental technology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319466/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________