Associa Advantage Signs Preferred Vendor Agreement With Insight LPR

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Advantage Inc., an Associa company, has partnered with Insight LPR to provide Associa-managed communities with cutting-edge license plate recognition (LPR) technology.

Insight LPR is a Fort Worth-based technology company providing proprietary LPR software, hardware, and data products specifically designed to help homeowners, businesses, and neighborhoods reduce crime and enhance safety. With real-time alerts, searchable data, longer camera read range, and higher vehicle speed capture than the leading competitors, customers can rest assured knowing that they are receiving the best possible service and protection.

Associa’s community partners have discounted access to cutting-edge LPR solutions that are proven to significantly improve security and reduce crime. Benefits of the LPR system include low-maintenance, 24/7 neighborhood protection, 96% camera accuracy, day or night, that recognizes vehicle details (color, type, etc.), and unlimited data storage. The LPR system can be integrated with law enforcement agencies to quickly and easily provide real-time alerts to first responders and onsite personnel. The end result will help maximize neighborhood safety and home values.

“Insight LPR technology has proven extremely effective in neighborhoods and communities of all sizes and types,” said Jennifer Shannon, CMCA®, Associa Advantage president and vice president of vendor procurement. “By making these services readily available to our community partners, Associa continues to fulfill its commitment to provide homeowners with the safest and most secure living environment possible.”

“We are excited to partner with Associa and be a part of the Associa Advantage program,” said Stephen Nethery, Insight LPR’s chief revenue officer. “With 22,000 managed homeowners associations, Associa represents a great opportunity for Insight to continue growing its brand and LPR network. This partnership supports our vision of creating safer cities and neighborhoods using LPR technology and improving partnerships between communities and law enforcement.”

About Insight LPR

Insight LPR is devoted to providing law enforcement agencies, commercial real estate owners, and homeowners with the promise of security and value through cutting-edge technology solutions. With real-time alerts and searchable LPR data, along with a longer read range and higher vehicle speed capture than the leading competitors, customers can have confidence that they are receiving the best service with the best security and value. For more information, visit www.insightlpr.com.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

