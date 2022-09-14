New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fertilizer Catalyst Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319462/?utm_source=GNW

The global fertiliser catalyst market is expected to grow from $2.54 billion in 2021 to $2.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The fertiliser catalyst market is expected to grow to $2.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%.



The fertiliser catalyst market consists of the sale of fertiliser catalysts or related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the production of fertilisers to speed up the chemical reaction.Fertilizer catalysts refer to catalyst substances that are used in fertiliser manufacturing to increase the rate of reaction and reduce the production time of fertilizers.



A catalyst lowers the activation energy and allows the bonds of nitrogen and hydrogen to be more easily broken.



The main products of fertiliser catalysts are iron-based, vanadium-based, platinum-based, rhodium-based, nickel-based, palladium-based, ruthenium-based, zinc-based, cobalt-based, molybdenum-based, chromium-based, and copper chromite.Molybdenum-based refers to a metallic element that resembles chromium and tungsten in many properties, is used especially in strengthening and hardening steel, and is a trace element in plant and animal metabolism.



The processes used are the Haber-Bosch process, the contact process, nitric acid production, potassium fertiliser production, and urea production. The various applications involved are nitrogenous fertilizers, phosphatic fertilizers, and other applications.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fertiliser catalyst market in 2021. The regions covered in this fertilizer catalyst market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The fertiliser catalyst market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fertiliser catalyst market statistics, including fertiliser catalyst industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fertiliser catalyst market share, detailed fertiliser catalyst market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fertiliser catalyst industry. This fertilizer catalyst market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The increasing production of fertilisers is expected to propel the growth of the fertiliser catalyst market going forward.Fertilizers refer to chemical substances that have been supplied to crops to increase their productivity.



Fertilizer catalysts are used by the fertiliser manufacturing industry, and the use of a catalyst helps produce a higher volume of fertiliser at a lower cost. For instance, in 2020, according to the Department of Fertilizers, an India-based government ministry, there has been an increase of more than 11.40% in the actual production of fertilisers in the year 2020 as compared to 2019 data. Therefore, the growth in the production of fertilisers is driving the fertiliser catalyst market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the fertiliser catalyst market.Major companies operating in the fertiliser catalyst market are focused on product innovation to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in 2021, Clariant, a Switzerland-based chemicals company that manufactures fertiliser catalysts, developed a new fertiliser catalyst called EnviCat N2O-S.This product is proven to remove up to 95% of nitrogen generated as a by-product of nitric acid production.



By avoiding greenhouse gas emissions, Clariant aims to help reduce the harmful environmental impact of fertiliser manufacturing.



In April 2021, Unicat Catalyst Technology Company, a US-based catalyst producer, acquired The Magma Group for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will enable the company to offer innovative catalyst and ceramic products and various other services in industries that include agriculture, green energy, and chemicals.



Magma Group is a UK-based manufacturer of fertiliser catalysts, ceramics, combustion engineering, and other related services.



The countries covered in the fertilizer catalyst market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

