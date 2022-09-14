Troilus Shortlisted For AEMQ’s “Entrepreneur Of The Year” Award

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”) (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) is honoured to have been named one of three finalists for the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association’s (AEMQ) “Entrepreneur of the Year” award, a distinction that recognizes the work of a team or company that has experienced significant progress over the past year related to the development of a specific project, a company’s overall activities or the advancement of a mining project leading to its production phase.



Justin Reid, CEO and Director of Troilus Gold, commented, “We are honoured to have been shortlisted for this award. We have made significant progress with the advancement of our Troilus Project, marked by the initiation of the Federal and Provincial permitting processes, milestones for which our team has been laying the groundwork for years. We also experienced significant and consistent exploration success across our entire main mineral corridor, particularly in the Southwest Zone – a mineral zone our team discovered only a few years ago which has not only grown to match the scale of our other main zones but has also returned among the highest and most continuous gold grades in the history of the project. To have been selected as a finalist for this award is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our entire team and we look forward to delivering many more significant milestones in the near-term.”

Award recipients are selected by a committee reporting to AEMQ’s Board of Directors, who make their selections based on an evaluation of the work, projects and research carried out during the year by AEMQ’s corporate members. The awards will be presented by the AEMQ at the upcoming XPLOR Conference, from October 3-6, 2022.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus is located in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where is holds a strategic land position of 1,420 km² in the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

