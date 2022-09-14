New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Energy Lasers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319460/?utm_source=GNW

The global high energy lasers market is expected to grow from $10.42 billion in 2021 to $12.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The high energy lasers market is expected to grow to $19.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%.



The high energy laser market consists of sales of high energy laser devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide heat to the surface of a target.High energy lasers are designed to be operated at lower power levels than their rated maximum, allowing the mission and limitations to be adapted to the impact on the target.



The basic operational aspects of a HEL are that it is a line-of-sight system, which means that the target must be visible. The time of flight of the beam is nearly nil, and it only transmits thermal energy to a target’s surface over a non-negligible time scale.



The main types of high-energy lasers are gas laser, fiber laser, solid-state laser, and excimer laser.The gas laser refers to gas lasers used in long-distance or remote sensing systems as general-purpose generators of exceptionally intense and coherent light.



The gas is circulated swiftly in high-power CO2 lasers via a mechanism (forced convection, fast flow). These are used in various applications such as cutting, welding, drilling, military and defense, and communications.



North America was the largest region in the high energy lasers market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this high energy lasers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand for laser weapon systems in defense is expected to propel the growth of the high-energy laser market going forward.Laser weapons systems are described as systems that solve recognized capability gaps against asymmetric threats (UAS [unmanned aerial systems], small boats, and ISR sensors).



Laser weapon systems are in high necessity in the Navy and Airforce across the world to prevent airborne threats like missiles and drones as lasers are effective against missiles and are being used as the first line of defense.For instance, in 2019, Northrop Grumman Corporation, a US-based aerospace and defense company and the United States Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) inked a contract to develop an advanced laser system.



The laser system has been used to defend US fighter jets against enemy missiles.Apart from that, in 2021, the DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization), an India-based government agency aimed at the production of a high-power laser weapon and is eyeing a budget of $100 million from the ministry of defense.



As a result, the market, which was valued at $7.4 billion in 2020, is expected to reach $14.7 billion by 2026. Therefore, rising demand for laser weapon systems in defense is driving the growth of the high energy market.



Emergence of artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the high energy laser market.Many companies operating in the market are focused on developing AI-based products to get competitive advantage.



For instance, in April 2022, the US Navy successfully tested the Layered Laser Defense (LLD), a laser weapon designed and developed by Lockheed Martin, US-based aerospace, arms, defense, information security, and technology company.This the Layered Laser Defense (LLD), can use a high-power laser to counter unmanned aerial systems and fast-attack boats, as well as track inbound air threats, support combat identification, and conduct battle damage assessments of engaged targets.



With specialized optics for viewing a target and directing laser beams for maximum effect, as well as artificial intelligence to improve tracking and aiming, LLD is compact and powerful yet more efficient than previous systems.



In March 2022, Luminar, a US-based company that operates in laser sensor technology and software, acquired Freedom Photonics for $42.3 million. This deal includes a multi-year collaboration between these brands to develop next-gen laser chip technology. Freedom Photonics, known for high-performance laser chips, is expected to help Luminar to optimize the performance and advance the cost roadmap of their future projects. Freedom Photonics is a US-based company and manufacturer of unique photonic components, modules, and subsystems along with high-power lasers.



The countries covered in the high energy lasers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

