Fortified Wine Global Market Report 2022

The global fortified wine market is expected to grow from $17.36 billion in 2021 to $18.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The fortified wine market is expected to grow to $27.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The fortified wine market consists of fortified wine sales by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that are used to make cocktails as well as great cooking wines.Fortified wine refers to wine that has been fortified by the addition of a distilled spirit, particularly a grape spirit such as brandy or cognac. The grape spirit can be added to the wine during or after fermentation. The addition of the distilled spirit makes the fortified wine unique as compared to other types.



The main products of fortified wine are port wine, vermouth, sherry, and other products.Vermouth refers to a dry or sweet aperitif wine flavoured with aromatic herbs and often used in mixed drinks.



The distribution channels included are online and offline. The various end-users involved are supermarkets and hypermarkets, on-trade, specialist retailers, and retail stores.



North America will be the largest region in the fortified wine market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Increasing populations around the globe are expected to propel the growth of the fortified wine market going forward.Population refers to the total number of people or inhabitants in a country or region.



The growing population is responsible for the increase in the demand for agriculture and related goods, including wine, wheat, and corn. For instance, in 2020, according to the "World Bank," a US-based international financial institution, the global population increased to 7.76 billion, as compared to 7.68 billion in 2019. Therefore, the increasing population around the globe is driving the growth of the fortified wine market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the fortified wine market.Major companies operating in the fortified wine sector are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in May 2021, Taylor’s, a Portugal-based beverage company that produces fortified wine, launched Chip Dry & Tonic, which was claimed to be the first pre-mixed 25cl variant, RTD white port, and tonic, packed in a can. The new product is a ready-to-drink 5.5% abv Taylor’s Chip Dry and Tonic.



In March 2021, Accolade Wines, an Australia-based wine-making company, acquired Rolf Binder Wines for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Accolade Wines aims to diversify and expand its wine expertise by adding premium wines to its product portfolio.



Rolf Binder Wines is an Australia-based winery that produces fortified wines.



The countries covered in the fortified wine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

