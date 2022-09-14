Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism Launches “Wonder Lines” Online Event

Xian, China, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- History is a carrier of culture. Architecture and cultural relics are witnesses to and frozen imprints of history. From September 5th to 7th, Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism held a special “History-Exploration”-themed marketing event on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The event made several “sketches” of the ancient architecture and the cultural relics of Shaanxi so that overseas fans could appreciate Shaanxi’s profound historical and cultural accumulation. The three-day event gained nearly five million impressions and almost 140,000 interactions from overseas fans on social media platforms.

With the bronze dragon of the Shaanxi History Museum, the ridge beast from a corner of the Huaqing Palace, and the B&Bs of the Qin Mountains as representatives, the bronze culture, the totem culture, the dynasty culture, and the rural culture that oversea fans are interested in were taken into the sketches. In this way, overseas fans were able to learn about the extensive history and culture of Shaanxi from a brand-new perspective.

The bronze culture is an important part of the history and culture of Shaanxi. Featuring superb craftsmanship and rich contents, the time-honored bronze culture of China is a treasure in the world’s treasure house of culture. Baoji City of Shaanxi Province is the birthplace of the Western Zhou culture. Tens of thousands of precious pieces of bronzeware have been unearthed there, making it the hometown of bronzeware. In this event, Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism did some Re-creation based on the bronze dragon of the Qin Dynasty. It added horns and whiskers to the dragon, darkened its scales, and added clouds, making the dragon look lively.

The coiling bronze dragon manifested changes in the modes of production and life brought forth by the maturity of bronze-related techniques. The complicated patterns on the bronze dragon are a witness to the bronze culture.

If the bronze dragon represents the traditional Chinese totem culture, then the ridge beast is more functional than symbolic. Liang Sicheng, a famous Chinese architect once praised that ridge beasts “turned extremely dull functional parts into beautiful coronets of the entire building”.

Ridge beasts are placed at the frontmost tips of ridges. They are used to fix roof tiles and prevent water leakage and rust. They can be made into nine other shapes than dragon, including phoenix, lion, flying horse, horse in the sea, Suanni (a divine beast that looks like a lion), Yayu (a divine beast that looks like a fish), Haechi (a divine beast that looks like a Kylin), Douniu (a kind of dragon), and Xingshi (a winged man with a monkey face). These components add to the beauty and cultural connotations of ancient buildings.

After having appreciated the exquisite, grand mansions of the wealthy, Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism brought its fans to an idyllic life, where time stops, and the world is tranquil. Under the Zibai Mountain on the southern foot of the Qinling Mountains, the unworldly small town, Liuba is arranged like a fish that is about to jump into the sea. It feels pleasant and natural being in this small town.

This event is a new attempt at overseas marketing done by the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. It gave new lives to cultural relics and buildings by adding simple strokes. The beauty of the culture and the architecture of Shaanxi was well displayed in the sketches. In the future, Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism will keep strengthening its efforts in overseas marketing. It will let more overseas fans get to know and fall in love with Shaanxi.

