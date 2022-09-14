New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lead Capture Software Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319452/?utm_source=GNW





The global lead capture software market is expected to grow from $2.19 billion in 2021 to $2.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The lead capture software market is expected to grow to $3.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



The lead capture software market consists of sales of lead capture software services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to take an appropriate business decision by analysing the collected data with the help of these software tools. Lead capture software collects data about businesses or individuals who may be interested in a product or service and aggregates it into a searchable database.The information will also come from social media, events, email marketing campaigns, and website visitors or landing page visitors.



The main types of products in lead capture software are cloud-based and on-premise.On-premises refers to IT infrastructure hardware and software applications that are hosted on-site.



The offerings are software and services. The applications involved are for large enterprises and SMEs.



North America was the largest region in the lead capture software market in 2019. The regions covered in this lead capture software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The regions covered in this lead capture software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Increased demand for digitalized documentation solutions is expected to propel the growth of the lead capture software market going forward.Digitalized documentation solutions refer to the tools for transforming unstructured data (data that cannot be processed by a computer) into a structured format.



Lead capture software analyses the digitalized documents and provides the result-driven data to the user.For instance, in 2020, according to the survey conducted by Adobe Digital Insights, a US-based computer software company, India had the highest proportion of respondents (62%) who used digital documents and e-sign.



Therefore, the increased demand for digitalized documentation solutions is driving the lead capture software market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are key trends gaining popularity in the lead capture software market.Major companies operating in the lead capture software market are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the lead capture software market.



For instance, in June 2020, Net Factor, a US-based company and provider of lead capture software, partnered with Stratigent, a US-based media company.This partnership aims to provide Stratigent with a patent-pending technology net factor called "VisitorTrack®" as a complement to Stratigent’s strategic Web analytics services.



Furthermore, in February 2021, TechTarget, a US-based company that provides high-quality lead capture software, partnered with US Media, a US-based advertising media solutions hub. This partnership aims to assist more Latin American sales and marketing teams of US Media in reaching and engaging the most active in-region accounts and buyers.



In December 2020, TechTarget, Inc., a US-based, purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services provider company, acquired BrightTALK for an amount of $150 million. Through this acquisition, TechTarget would expand its opt-in audience as well as its proprietary first-party purchase intent data. BrightTALK is a US-based cloud-based lead generation software.



The countries covered in the lead capture software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

