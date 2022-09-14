New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrolytic Capacitor Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319449/?utm_source=GNW

, Ltd., Lelon Electronics Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., KEMET Corporation, Capxon, Man Yue, Samwha, and Alcon Electronics.



The global electrolytic capacitor market is expected to grow from $6.42 billion in 2021 to $6.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The electrolytic capacitor market is expected to grow to $7.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%.



The electrolytic capacitor market consists of sales of electrolytic capacitors and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in DC power supply circuits due to their large capacitance and small size for reducing the ripple voltage.Electrolytic capacitors refer to a type of capacitor that uses an electrolyte to achieve a larger capacitance than other capacitor types.



With the help of these capacitors, we can reduce voltage and voltage fluctuations.



The main types of electrolytic capacitors are aluminium electrolytic capacitors, tantalum electrolytic capacitors, and niobium electrolytic capacitors.Tantalum capacitors are a subtype of electrolytic capacitors and are made of tantalum metal, which acts as an anode, covered by a layer of oxide which acts as the dielectric, and surrounded by a conductive cathode.



The various end-user industries involved are consumer electronics, industrial electronics and lighting, computers and telecommunications, energy, automotive and aerospace, and defense.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electrolyte capacitor market in 2021. The regions covered in this electrolytic capacitor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The electrolytic capacitor market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides electrolytic capacitor market statistics, including electrolytic capacitor industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an electrolytic capacitor market share, detailed electrolytic capacitor market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the electrolytic capacitor industry. This electrolytic capacitor market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The rising demand for capacitors is expected to propel the growth of the electrolytic capacitor market going forward.Capacitors refer to electronic components that have 2 terminals and the ability to store energy in the form of an electric charge.



Electrolytic capacitors are used in DC power supply circuits due to their large capacitance, and this will help to reduce voltage and voltage fluctuations.For instance, in February 2022, according to Global Trade magazine, a US-based magazine, global capacitor total imports accounted for $31 billion in 2020.



The largest capacitor importing markets were China and Hong Kong, accounting for imports of $8.8 billion, $5.4 billion, and Germany, $2 billion. Therefore, the rising demand for capacitors is driving the growth of the electrolytic capacitor market.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the electrolytic capacitor market.Major companies operating in the electrolytic capacitor market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in November 2020, Exxelia, a France-based company that manufactures different types of capacitors including tantalum capacitors, ceramic capacitors, film capacitors, RF capacitors, and aluminium electrolytic capacitors, launched its innovative aluminium electrolytic capacitor series, named the "Felsic HC" product series. By providing the highest energy density, this capacitor can save up to 30% of space and weight.



In January of 2022, Exxelia, a France-based company that manufactures high-performance sub-systems and passive components, acquired Alcon Electronics for an amount of $100 million.This acquisition will help to strengthen the engineering capabilities of Exxel.



Alcon Electronics is an India-based company that manufactures custom-designed aluminium and film electrolytic capacitors.



The countries covered in the electrolytic capacitor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319449/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________