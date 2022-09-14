New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibody Therapeutics Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319550/?utm_source=GNW





Favorable regulatory reforms in emerging Asian countries are encouraging the manufacture and introduction of monoclonal antibody-based biosimilars, aiming to reduce the cost-burden of originator antibody therapies.



The tailored approach used by manufacturers to improve the targeting efficiency of drug molecules toward multiple antigens is strengthening the pipeline portfolio of SMEs in the antibodies space and accelerating the pace of antibody drug development for cancer treatment.



Immuno-oncology remains a key focus area in the antibody therapeutics market, especially due to the emergence of highly target-specific antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies.



Key manufacturers are striving to reduce in-house operations to leverage the capabilities of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) with the aim of boosting innovation in the industry, which is likely to change the face of the market over the next 5 years.

